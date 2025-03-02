Diamondbacks' Star Outfielder Leaves Game Early With Injury
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced that star outfielder Corbin Carroll was removed from Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers in the third inning with lower back tightness. Outfielder Jorge Barrosa took Carroll's spot in right field.
Note: This article has been updated to reflect the latest report from MLB.com's Steve Gilbert.
Carroll had struck out and flied out in his two at-bats in Sunday's game thus far, but was in the midst of a generally hot spring, homering in three straight games prior to Sunday.
The young star had been hitting .500 with an incredible OPS of 1.817 in limited Cactus League action, as manager Torey Lovullo had been playing Carroll on an every-other-day pace in the outfield.
Carroll had made some minor tweaks to his swing and stance, and the changes appeared to be successful in the small sample size put forward so far this Spring.
Carroll can ill-afford another slow start to the 2025 season, after an extremely poor beginning to 2024's campaign saw him hitting below .200 as late as June 8. Though the D-backs' offense is both talented and deep, they would certainly prefer to have the dangerous Carroll in the Opening Day lineup this season.
Oftentimes in Spring Training, extremely precautionary measures are taken to ensure starters are not at risk of serious injury, with no imaging or lengthy downtime required.
According to MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, Carroll wasn't "overly concerned" with the tightness. Carroll will take Monday off playing, as the D-back's have a scheduled day off.
It appears Carroll and the Diamondbacks may have dodged a more severe issue, however there is still a possibility that there's more to the injury.
Arizona Diamondbacks On SI will continue to monitor and report on the situation as more information comes out.