Corbin Carroll Had On-Brand Response to Missing Playoffs
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been eliminated from the 2025 MLB playoffs, after losing 7-4 in a must-win game to the San Diego Padres on Friday night.
Arizona's clubhouse was, understandably, subdued and disappointed with the eventual result.
After the game, star outfielder Corbin Carroll took the time to speak with reporters, including Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers. Carroll's response was on-brand for the mature, thoughtful player he's always been since arriving in Arizona.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Reacts to Missing Playoffs
Carroll was blunt about the feeling of being eliminated.
"It sucks. Not too much to say; we didn't do enough," Carroll said. "When you take in the totality of the season and where we started, it's just very disappointing to miss the playoffs."
Not to claim moral victories or ignore the tough reality of watching October baseball from home, Carroll still noted some of the positives present in the situation — particularly, the high level of effort and development of younger players.
"There's a lot to be proud of in this clubhouse, the way that we fought. When you look back at the last couple of months, there's definitely some big positives. Playing meaningful baseball this deep into the year will be good for the younger players you have to experience moving forward," he said.
Carroll said there was something present in the D-backs' clubhouse over their impressive hot streak. He could not put his finger on exactly what that was, but felt it allowed Arizona to pull on the same rope together and put themselves in a position to contend.
"There was something special in this clubhouse over the last month, month and a half. I haven't really reflected on it enough to know what it is, but I think that there was something there that propelled us to play the way that we played, and kept us in it for some tough teams, some tough opponents.
"I hope learning from that and playing, knowing that we can hold our own against anyone, I think that's an important lesson to learn," Carroll said.
Despite enduring so many injuries and so many heartbreaking, disappointing outcomes, the D-backs still managed to remain in playoff contention until the final series.
There are no excuses — Arizona did it to themselves. But there does seem to be hope that the way the team was able to string together results against some of the best teams in baseball might be able to carry over into the coming seasons.
"This group was super resilient and did a lot, not enough, but a lot, and I just hope that we learn from it," Carroll said.