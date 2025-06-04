Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte Headline All-Star Ballot for Diamondbacks
Major League Baseball launched the 2025 PRO SPIRIT MLB All-Star Ballot at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, June 4. The game will be played Tuesday, July 15th at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves.
This is Phase 1 of the voting. Voting is exclusively online and mobile devices at MLB.com/Vote. On Thursday, June 26, the top two vote-getters at each position (and the top six outfielders) in each league will be revealed on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. (ET), and they will advance to the second phase of voting to determine who makes the All-Star teams and starts for each league.
For Diamondbacks fans, this is an opportunity to support your team and get out and vote for the top players. While players from larger-market teams tend to garner more fan support, there are several Diamondbacks that are deserving of consideration from fans throughout the world, regardless of their team affiliation.
OF Corbin Carroll is right near the top of outfield candidates and should receive strong recognition. His current ranks among NL outfielders include first in homers (18), first in triples (6), first in extra-base hits (35), second in runs scored (47), third in OPS (.914) and second in FanGraphs WAR (3.0).
Carroll was voted as a National League All-Star starter in 2023 during his Rookie of the Year campaign.
2B Ketel Marte was the starter at second base for the NL last year, won the Silver Slugger Award for second base, and finished third in the MVP balloting. He missed four weeks earlier this year from April 4 to May 1, but since returning on May 2 he's been on fire.
Despite the missed time, Marte leads all second baseman in homers (10), OBP (.417), slugging (.597) and of course OPS (1.013). The next closest is Brendan Donovan who has an .845 OPS. Marte has 1.8 FanGraphs WAR in just 34 games played, compared to Donovan's 2.2 WAR in 57 games played.
Both Carroll and Marte deserve strong consideration as starters, and if they win the voting, will almost surely be on the team as reserves.
SS Geraldo Perdomo has cooled off a bit of late, but his 2.5 WAR is still neck-and-neck with New York's Francisco Lindor, who has 2.8. Perdomo's all-around game has stood up to his more-famous large-market counterpart. But voters are unlikely to recognize him as being on an equal footing. Already an All-Star once, Perdomo could potentially make the team as a reserve.
C Gabriel Moreno is another deserving Diamondback that is going head-to-head with a big-market star. His 2.2 FanGraphs WAR is almost equal to that of Dodgers' C Will Smith, who has 2.3 WAR. Smith has the advantage in offensive numbers, but Moreno swamps him on the defensive side. It will be an uphill battle for Moreno to win the vote, but don't be surprised if he's one of the reserves.
3B Eugenio Suárez leads all third baseman in homers (16) and RBI (44). His .231 batting average may be a deterrent to getting votes, however. Expect Manny Machado of the Padres to poll strongly at this position.
1B Josh Naylor is second among all first basemen in batting average (.292) and fourth in RBI (40). He's having a solid offensive season, but Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers will likely run away with the first base voting.
DH Pavin Smith is having a decent year, batting .283/.395/.464, but Shohei Ohtani is certain to be the largest vote-getter.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Alek Thomas are both on the outfield portion of the ballot as well. While Gurriel has gotten hot in May and early June, it probably won't be enough to overcome his poor April and put him on the map for voters.