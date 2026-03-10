D-backs' Corbin Carroll To Make Spring Debut Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll will make his spring training debut on Wednesday as the DH in the D-backs' Cactus League matchup with the Athletics at Salt River Fields, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters (including MLB's Steve Gilbert) on Tuesday.

Carroll has been making rapid progress back from surgery on his hand after suffering a broken hamate bone on a swing on the first day of pitchers and catchers reporting.

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Corbin Carroll (7) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Arizona's superstar outfielder was immediately seen working out the day following surgery, and has been on a lightning-fast return path to playing in real-game action. He told reporters earlier in the week that he intended to get into 10 spring training games, and that will begin Wednesday.

Carroll's injury at this point is more about pain management than anything else. Knowing Carroll's history — which included returning from a chip fracture in his wrist after just two weeks of missed action in the 2025 season — it makes sense that the D-backs' homegrown star is already back in action.

“I mean, yeah — it doesn’t feel great, but we’re definitely ahead of schedule,” Carroll told AZCentral's Nick Piecoro earlier in the week. “I think some of the other guys who have gone through a hamate were happy to see where I am for being how far I am out of surgery.

What will be important for Carroll will be seeing his power stroke return. The 25-year-old slugged .571 in the 2025 season with 31 homers and a franchise-record 17 triples. Power is one of the most potent aspects of his game.

Returning to Cactus League action so quickly is certainly an excellent sign for that very factor. The longer Carroll has to build up his swing in real-game action, the less his power may be dampened in the regular season.

Carroll's injury will officially only cost him one month, as he went down on February 10. With that amount of missed time, he will wait to take the field on defense. Manager Torey Lovullo cited a need for some buildup in that regard earlier in the week.

The D-backs' star-studded lineup has been quite thin in spring training of late. In addition to Carroll's injury, Arizona lost its entire starting infield to the World Baseball Classic.

Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte and Carlos Santana left to represent the Dominican Republic, while Nolan Arenado departed for Team Puerto Rico.