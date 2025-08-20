Corbin Carroll Makes Diamondbacks History With Electric Performance
On Tuesday night, Arizona Diamondbacks' star outfielder Corbin Carroll cemented himself into the history books, recording two triples in a tight contest with the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field.
Carroll hit his 15th and 16th triple of the season in consecutive at-bats. That set the D-backs' single-season triples record, surpassing Tony Womack's 2000 season total of 14.
It was also Carroll's fourth multi-triple game of the year, a feat that has been accomplished only one other time since 1947 — in 2004, by Carl Crawford (h/t Jack Sommers on X).
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Has Historic Two-Triple Game
Carroll's first triple came with one out in the fourth inning. He shot the ball 104 MPH just fair down the right field line. Guardians right fielder Nolan Jones struggled to corral the ball, and that was all Carroll needed.
Carroll would score on a groundout, as Lourdes Gurriel Jr. collided with Brayan Rocchio at first base.
But Arizona's speedy star wouldn't be done there. One at-bat later, he crushed a screaming line drive 110 MPH deep to right, narrowly missing a laser of a home run into the bullpen.
The ball ricocheted off the wall, and Carroll was in safe at third easily once more. He'd later score on a Geraldo Perdomo single.
Carroll has already set a personal high in homers with 27. He recorded the longest home run of his career, and one of the longest in the major leagues this season with a 474-foot blast against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
His second triple Tuesday night raised his slash to .254/.329/.560 and his OPS to .889 — he appears to be settling in just fine to his slightly-changed spot in the batting order.
While Carroll had generally been the Diamondbacks' leadoff man due to his speed, manager Torey Lovullo recently opted to shift him down to third with Perdomo leading off, allowing Carroll to optimize his slugging potential with lineup protection.
The Diamondbacks' young star has found a resurgence after a difficult 2024 season. Though he has not hit for much in the way of average or on-base percentage, the power and slug present in his 5-foot-10 frame has been nothing short of remarkable.
Carroll now has 42 triples in his short three-season career. The major league leaders in triples among active players are Mike Trout and Starling Marte — tied with 55.