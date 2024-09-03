Corbin Carroll Named NL Player of the Week
The August Player of the Month also picked up weekly honors on Tuesday
CORBIN CARROLL NAMED NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET
On the heels of being named the NL Player of the Month presented by Chevrolet earlier today, Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll has been named the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.
- The 24-year-old hit .391 (9-for-23) with five homers, 11 RBI, a double, two walks, eight runs scored, a stolen base, a 1.087 slugging percentage and a .423 on-base percentage in six games last week.
- The Seattle native tied for the Major League lead in RBI; ranked second in slugging and OPS (1.510); tied for third in total bases (25); tied for fourth in extra-base hits (6); and tied for fifth in runs.
- The reigning NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year had a two-homer, five-RBI game on August 28th against the Mets. Trailing 5-3 in the eighth inning, Carroll hit a go-ahead, two-out, grand slam to put Arizona up 7-5, marking his second career grand slam (also: 6/9/2023 at DET). It was the ninth go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning-or-later in Diamondbacks’ history and the first since Jake Lamb’s two-out, eighth-inning blast on August 29, 2014.
- A 2023 All-Star in his hometown of Seattle, Carroll hit an inside-the-park home run to lead off the game on August 31st against the Dodgers. The homer was the 22nd inside-the-park homer in Diamondbacks’ history and the first in leadoff fashion. It was the first leadoff inside-the-park home run in the Majors since Kevin Kiermaier of the Rays on May 24, 2022.
- The 16th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft has reached base in each of his last 41 starts dating back to July 7th, marking the longest such streak of his career. He is the first Diamondbacks player to reach base safely in 41 consecutive starts, surpassing the previous franchise record of 39 straight starts by Jay Bell from June 27-August 17, 1998. It is the longest streak in the Majors since Paul Goldschmidt reached base safely in 46 consecutive starts for the Cardinals in 2022.
