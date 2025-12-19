5 Diamondbacks Players Host Heartwarming Holiday Charity Event

On Wednesday, five current (and two former) members of the Arizona Diamondbacks treated 40 underserved teenagers to a holiday shopping spree.

Corbin Carroll, Ryan Thompson, Jordan Lawlar, Brandyn Garcia and Andrew Saalfrank, along with Miguel Montero and Augie Ojeda, participated inthe charity event, in partnership with A New Leaf — a local nonprofit dedicated to helping families overcome a variety of challenges.

"A New Leaf is committed to “Helping Families, Changing Lives” by addressing some of the most pressing challenges in our local community and providing life-changing services to those facing domestic violence, homelessness, and other heartbreaking challenges," reads a press release from the D-backs.

Arizona Diamondbacks Players Take Teens on Shopping Spree

Diamondbacks players went holiday shopping with kids yesterday in a partnership with nonprofit A New Leaf, which works to help those facing homelessness and domestic violence, among other tragic circumstances. pic.twitter.com/K5npadKl9t — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) December 18, 2025

(Videos via Alex Weiner on X/Twitter)

"We want all of our players pulling on the same rope. That can be in a number of ways, off-the-field stuff included. Seeing guys like Ryan Thompson showing up and doing a lot out in the community, it's awesome to see," Carroll said.

"Even if they don't know who exactly we are, or follow baseball super closely, for them to see a baseball player in general wanting to spend time with them, I think that they think that's kind of cool. It's just fun to be able to hang out with them."

Thompson spoke positively about his experience helping a 15-year-old boy pick out gifts for his girlfriend and mother.

"Today was amazing, getting to pair with some of these kids, and just getting to see their heart. My kid... the first thing he wanted to do was buy his girlfriend and his mom Christmas presents. He wasn't thinking about himself, he's not looking at the electronics section. He's like, 'I want to take care of my mom, I want to take care of my girlfriend.'

"So I thought that was really cool. We're going to the makeup section, we're trying to find mascara for his girlfriend, we have no idea what we're doing. ... We just took a guess and grabbed it. It was just fun, two dudes checking out the makeup section for the first time, trying to get presents for his girlfriend.

"Great kid, great heart, it was awesome to get to know him," Thompson said.

The holidays are certainly the time for giving back, and the Diamondbacks, on both the organizational and individual level, continue to do so in heartwarming fashion.

This event came just days after members of the team delivered gifts to the Boys and Girls Club of the Valley on December 12.

