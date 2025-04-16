Corbin Carroll is Powering the Diamondbacks to Victory
The Arizona Diamondbacks were on the winning end of a blowout on Tuesday night, defeating the Miami Marlins by a lopsided score of 10-4.
Arizona built a lead in the early innings. In fact, their 4-0 head start in the second inning afforded them their first early-inning lead since April 9, when they shut out the Baltimore Orioles 9-0.
And who afforded them the first run of that lead? Star outfielder Corbin Carroll — as if it could be anyone else. Carroll's 107 MPH double scored Alek Thomas from third, and set up a three-run homer from shortstop Geraldo Perdomo to make it 4-0.
But Carroll wasn't done making his mark on Tuesday's game. With one out in the sixth and a 6-1 lead, Marlins right-hander George Soriano did what the majority of MLB pitchers have attempted to do to Carroll in the last year's worth of games — offer him a high fastball in hopes of collecting a whiff.
That particular spot, coupled with upper-90s velocity, had been one of the most notable holes in Carroll's swing. It's one of the main reasons the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year hit just .192 through June 5 of 2024.
That hasn't been the case so far in 2025, and it wasn't the case on Tuesday night, either. Carroll saw that pitch, and sent it back at 108 MPH, 434 feet to right field. It was a grand slam, the third of his career, as the Diamondbacks blew the game open and extended their lead to 10-1.
"Good changeup on that guy, I was kind of expecting changeup there," Carroll said, speaking to AZCentral's José Romero. "He threw a fastball, and I was able to catch up to it and put a good swing on it."
Carroll has made some slight adjustments to his swing, most noticeably altering his pre-swing stance to be more prepared for pitches in that region.
"A lot of good work this offseason. Staying consistent with routines during the year. Having an idea of what I want to attack at the plate, and just moving a little better and having a good approach.
"Just always looking to improve, always looking to learn about myself. I think those things so far have paid off in terms of having good process and leading to good results. Just kind of want to stay right there and keep going," Carroll told Romero.
Speaking to D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson postgame, Carroll said he's not necessarily swinging for the fences, but simply trying to make solid contact. It would certainly appear that it's working so far.
"I'm not trying to hit homers, just trying to hit balls hard on a line. ... I'm trying to go out there and not think about time of the year or anything like that. Just take it one at-bat at a time and see what I can do," Carroll said.
Manager Torey Lovullo had high praise for his star outfielder folllwing the game, as he often does.
"He's an unbelievable worker," Lovullo said to Jackson. "He knows what he's trying to get to, and he has piece-by-piece eliminated the swing-and-miss in certain parts of the zone. I think they were attacking that little spot and he was waiting for it, and he beat him and it created probably the biggest hit of the game.
"But the impact of the ball when it left the bat, it was very impressive. We're all sitting in the dugout. You could tell that ball was struck very, very well," Lovullo said.
And it's not as if these hits are scraping by, or traveling further than expected. It's been obvious almost immediately off the bat when Carroll gets into one, and nearly every ball he's hit in the young season has been loud off the bat — even many of his outs.
"It's fun when he's coming to play," said Lovullo. "He's locked in. This is who he is, and the hard work is paying off. ... It's loud contact. He's on every pitch, he's checking off of pitches that he doesn't want to swing on or he's not looking for, and very, very limited swing-and-miss. He's getting after it real well."
Carroll is on a monster pace in the early goings, slashing .338/.423/.735 with six home runs, seven doubles and a triple. His 1.158 OPS is second to only Pete Alonso in the National League, but his .735 slugging percentage is second in all of MLB.
Arizona's lineup may be quite deep, but an MVP-caliber season for Carroll would do wonder's for the D-backs' playoff chances. It certainly looks as if he's made the right adjustments to ensure an exceptional season, and the Diamondbacks will welcome such a performance.