Could Corbin Carroll Return Before All-Star Break for D-backs?

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo addressed the media at Chase Field at the end of a long road trip. As per usual, medical updates dominated the early part of the discussion. Here are some of the highlights:
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll May Return Earlier Than First Thought
The Diamondbacks placed Corbin Carroll on the injured list retroactive to June 21 for a chip fracture in his left wrist. Just several days prior catcher Gabriel Moreno went on the injured list for a hairline fracture in his right index finger.
Then, on June 24, Ildemaro Vargas had to go on the injured list for a broken bone in his foot. Somewhat surprisingly, Lovullo said that Carroll might be the quickest back among these players.
"If you're asking me who's progressing the quickest, I would probably say Corbin just because I had a quick interaction with him the last day I saw him in Chicago and he said, 'I'm coming back as fast as I can. As soon as there's no pain or minimal pain I want to come back.'"
Lovullo indicated that as long as the medical staff is assured there is no risk of further injury, then it becomes a matter of pain tolerance for the player.
Said Lovullo, "I think it's going to be whatever these guys can handle. Knowing that they can't do more damage to the bones that are broken, that will be the trigger for them getting back in the saddle."
The topic then turned to the question of whether or not Carroll could possibly return before the All-Star break. Prior to this afternoon's press conference, the manager seemed to indicate as much in his weekly radio interview on Arizona Sports. Lovullo neither walked that back nor denied it.
"I know that he deserves that consideration and I think he wants to be available. In my opinion, just in talking to him, he wants to be available if he does make the team and he's a hungry player and he deserves everything that's coming his way but if he's not healthy it's not gonna happen. But I know that he's eager to get back out there as soon as possible," Lovullo said.
Carroll was hit on the hand by a pitch in Toronto on April 18. At the time of the injury he was batting .255/.341/.573, .914 OPS with 20 homers, nine triples, and 57 runs scored. The star right fielder is a key catalyst at the top of the league's third-best offense.
Carroll finished just outside the top six in the Phase 1 of the fan All-Star voting however, and is not one of the six finalists for Phase 2 of the voting. There are other avenues to make the team however, especially if there are injuries to other players.
In the meantime the Diamondbacks are trying to stay afloat in the NL Wild Card race. Outfielder Jake McCarthy was called up to take Carroll's place on the roster.
He and Randal Grichuk are platooning in right field for the time being. Getting a healthy and productive Carroll back in the lineup as soon as possible would be a big boost to the team's chances.