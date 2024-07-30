Could Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez Return by the Cleveland Series?
The Arizona Diamondbacks have yet to see Eduardo Rodriguez step on a mound in a regular season game in 2024. Unofficially, that could possibly change as early as next week Monday or Tuesday (August 5th or 6th) against the Guardians in Cleveland.
Rodriguez has been on the injured list since the start of the season due to a strained left lat muscle. He suffered the injury late in the spring training, and re-injured himself trying to come back too soon. That setback turned into a four month absence.
Torey Lovullo reported today that Rodriguez would throw a simulation game at Salt River Fields on Wednesday, July 31st. The plan is for the left-hander go four innings, and 55-60 pitches. The next step in his progression after that would logically be five innings and 70-75 pitches.
That next step may just well be in a major league game. Asked if Rodriguez would need to go to an affiliate and pitch in a minor league game prior to returning from the injured list, Lovullo declined to confirm that approach.
Rather he spoke extensively about the preference on the part of Rodriguez to pitch in the controlled environment of a simulation game. Rather then head off to Reno or Amarillo, where impatient hitters may be retired in just six or seven pitches, Rodriguez can make sure he throws at least 12-15 pitches per inning.
Rodriguez also welcomes pitching in the heat, and the team can better manage injury risk, and have their full staff on site to monitor his outing and recovery.
The opening in the rotation has already been made. As reported earlier, Yilber Diaz was optioned back to Triple-A Reno and Slade Cecconi, now working out of the bullpen, was recalled prior to Monday night's game against the Nationals.
Lovullo said that the team will not utilize a bullpen game to bridge any gaps. With an off day on Thursday, that allows the D-backs to keep the other four starters on four days rest, and then slot Rodriguez back in either Monday August 5th on four days rest following his simulation game, or Tuesday the 6th.
Merrill Kelly will throw a three inning, 50 pitch simulation game the same day as Rodriguez. That clearly puts him at least one turn behind Rodriguez.
Related Content
D-backs Learn Valuable Lesson from Handling Eduardo Rodriguez Injury