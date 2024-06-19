D-backs Centerfielder Alek Thomas Has Rehab Timeline Pushed out Again
It's been a long road back for Arizona Diamondbacks centerfielder Alek Thomas. Placed on the 10-day injured list on April 1st with a left hamstring strain, Thomas has now had his second setback in his rehab process.
His first setback occurred in early May while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno. After receiving further imaging Torey Lovullo said the Hamstring had not fully healed when he re-injured it. Thomas received PRP injections as a means to facilitate healing.
Since then, the D-backs have taken their time with Thomas, but he seemed on the verge of returning, until this week. As reported by Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic, Thomas' rehab has been put on pause and he may be headed for another MRI.
The Diamondbacks have missed Thomas' defense this year. Corbin Carroll has taken most of the defensive reps in Centerfield in Thomas' absence and rates -5 defensive runs saved at the position according to Baseball Reference. Baseball Savant rates Carroll as +2 Outs Above average, however, so it can be surmised Carroll has been roughly average at best.
Jake McCarthy has been the beneficiary of additional playing time since Thomas has been out. In 63 games, and 187 plate appearances, McCarthy is batting .287.370/.414, .784 OPS. That works out to a 125 OPS+, or 25% better than the league average.
McCarthy's performance, along with platoon mate Randal Grichuk, who is batting .302 with a .818 OPS, gives the Diamondbacks the luxury to be extra cautious with Thomas.
Thomas' setback pushes out the pending roster crunch decisions the Diamondbacks will need to make when he eventually does return. There have been questions swirling around who would be removed from the roster to make room. Those considerations include the possibility of designating Eugenio Suarez for assignment or optioning Blaze Alexander to Reno.
That tough decision has been pushed out for at least another week or two it seems.