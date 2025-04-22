D-backs' Return to Chase Field Will Feature More Exciting Promotional Events
The Arizona Diamondbacks return home to Chase Field and alongside them comes a new wave of promotions and giveaways.
Things kick off on April 22 as the D-backs face the Rays. There the club will celebrate the life and legacy of the legendary Jackie Robinson. This will include a special pregame celebration as well as a recognition of The Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year.
Wednesday April 23 is the Diamondbacks' Earth Day, where the team and Chase Field as a whole will showcase their sustainability initiatives. Some of these include the first-of-its-kind reusable cup program with Bold Reuse, the Break a Bat, Plant a Tree program in partnership with Budweiser and local nonprofit Growing to Give, who will distribute biodegradable kits during the game.
Thursday April 24, the series finale against the Rays, will celebrate Make a Wish day. Here the Diamondbacks will welcome over 500 Make a Wish children, family, and wish granters onto the field.
As far as promotions go not many are as exciting as a postgame concert following Friday night's matchup with the Braves. This will feature country artist Scotty Hasting and will be followed by postgame fireworks.
The Diamondbacks will also give out their first replica jersey of the season during this homestand, with the fan favorite promotion coming on April 26. This teal and black Replica Jersey, courtesy of Casino Arizona & Talking Stick Resort, will be available to those who are among of the first 25,000 fans in attendance.
These six straight games at home are also critical to the Diamondbacks' continued success in 2025. They currently sit at a record of 13-9, two and a half games behind the Dodgers and Padres for the division lead. With a brutal stretch of games ahead, responding from a series loss to the Cubs in Chicago will be crucial.
