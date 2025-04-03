Diamondbacks Expand Chase Field Reusable Cup Program
The Arizona Diamondbacks are expanding the reach of their reusable cup program at Chase Field, in partnership with Bold Reuse and PepsiCo.
Last season, Arizona became the first major league baseball club (and the first professional sports venue in the state) to introduce a reusable cup program. Fans sitting in the Bar-S All-You-Can-Eat Seats had the opportunity to receive free, refillable Pepsi products in reusable cups.
Once finished, cups are returned to collection bins to be sanitized and prepared for the next home game.
On Thursday, the team announced an expansion of this program. Now, fans sitting in the Estrella Jalisco Cantina will also have the opportunity to contribute to the sustainability effort.
The press release from the team reads as follows:
"The Arizona Diamondbacks and Bold Reuse are taking a bold step forward in sustainable sports operations, expanding their innovative reusable cup program at Chase Field.
"With continued support from PepsiCo and hospitality partner Levy, the program, which debuted in 2024, is now extending beyond the Bar-S All-You-Can-Eat Seats to include the Estrella Jalisco Cantina. This milestone reinforces the D-backs’ leadership in reducing waste and demonstrates Bold Reuse’s commitment to scaling reuse solutions across Arizona.
"The D-backs made history last season by becoming the first Major League Baseball (MLB) team — and the first major professional sports venue in Arizona — to implement a reusable packaging program at scale.
"During this pilot phase, which began in July 2024 and ran through the remainder of the 2024 MLB season, more than 16,000 reusable cups were used and returned. The program showcases the potential for large-scale reuse within Major League ballparks.
"This expansion, which is growing to additional areas of the stadium, reinforces the team’s leadership in sustainability and deepens fan engagement around environmentally responsible game-day practices.
"This expansion is an exciting next step in our commitment to sustainability at Chase Field," said Derrick Hall, Diamondbacks’ President, CEO & General Partner.
"The fan participation and overwhelmingly positive feedback from the initial rollout showed us that fans are eager to embrace reuse. By expanding to the Cantina, we’re not only amplifying our impact but also enhancing the game-day experience with a more premium, sustainable beverage service. This program proves that sustainability and fan enjoyment can go hand in hand."
"Beginning March 24, 2025, fans in both the Bar-S All-You-Can-Eat Seats and the Estrella Jalisco Cantina now enjoy PepsiCo beverages served in reusable cups. Fans simply return their cups to designated “Return Cups Here” bins after use, where Bold Reuse handles collection, sanitization, and redistribution."
This expansion not only enhances the game-day experience but also demonstrates how reusable packaging can be seamlessly integrated into high-traffic venues.
"For Bold Reuse, this marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth. As Bold Reuse continues to expand its operations across Arizona, including its newly launched services in Phoenix, the company is proving that reuse is a scalable, effective alternative to single-use waste.
"The Arizona Diamondbacks were the first MLB team to embrace our reuse model, and we’re thrilled to expand this program with them," said Heather Watkins, Co-Founder of Bold Reuse. "This initiative isn’t just about cups—it’s about proving that large-scale reuse is possible and impactful. With each expansion, we’re driving real environmental and economic benefits for teams, venues, and communities alike."
"PepsiCo’s sponsorship of the program aligns with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive), the company's strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of how it creates growth and value by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people.
"Levy, Chase Field’s hospitality partner, has played a critical role in implementing this program and more reusable drinkware solutions at other major venues, including the Moda Center, Spectrum Center, Soldier Field, and CPKC Stadium. Their expertise continues to ensure a smooth and sustainable transition for Diamondbacks fans.
"As the Arizona Diamondbacks continue to push the boundaries of sustainable stadium operations, the expansion of this reusable cup program signals a long-term commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility. With every game, every beverage, and every reusable cup, Chase Field is setting a new standard for the future of reusable packaging within sports venues."