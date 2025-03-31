D-backs Clubhouse Reaction to Pitcher's Stunning Moment at the Plate
The Arizona Diamondbacks pulled off a thrilling comeback on Sunday afternoon, scoring eight runs in the eighth inning to erase a 6-2 deficit. They beat the Chicago Cubs 10-6 to gain a split of their four-game series.
There were many highlights in the inning of course, but none with more "good vibes" than pitcher Ryne Nelson's RBI single up the box to drive in a run. It was Nelson's first career at bat, first hit, and first RBI, and he later came around to score his first run too.
Nelson was called upon to pinch hit, as manager Torey Lovullo had to make moves earlier in the game to generate offense, which resulted in him losing the DH. After pinch-hitting for Garrett Hampson, Ketel Marte went from DH to second base, and the pitcher's spot was up seventh in the order.
This is not the first time that's happened in recent history. Last year against the New York Yankees Scott McGough was forced to hit with bases loaded and two outs, down a run in the 11th inning. He struck out to end the game, and there was a firestorm of criticism towards Lovullo in the aftermath.
Although there were seven hits in the inning, including a two-run game-tying homer from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and a go-ahead RBI double from Josh Naylor, it was Nelson who everyone in the media wanted to talk to first. A throng of television cameras and reporters crowded his locker area immediately after the game.
Nelson joked with the media about his interactions with Lovullo in the past and about getting the chance to hit. "I've been in his ear for a little over a year now, and telling him that if that situation ever came up, I was going to hit a missile somewhere, but we'll take that."
Nelson was self-deprecating when it came to assessing his batting eye. "I thought that pitch was right down the middle, and then I looked at it, and it was not even in the zone."
Knowing this situation could come up again sometime, Nelson has been preparing for it. "I've been in the cage, and [Lovullo] always tells me you're the first one off the bench of the pitchers. And then it finally happened."
Asked when the last time he had a chance to face 95 miles per hour pitches, Nelson continued with the self-effacing humor. "Sophomore year in college, but that never really went too well."
Nelson even took second base on the throw home that caught Eugenio Suarez, robbing Nelson of a second RBI. "I got a raspberry on my knee," the pitcher lamented.
Nelson relayed the story of how this opportunity came about from his perspective.
"So when McGuff got the at-bat last year, Torey came up to me, and asked 'What do you think would have happened if you had gotten the at-bat?' I said I would have hit a missile somewhere. He took that as if that's what actually would have happened. So for the last year, he's been saying you're the next one."
At the end of the day, Nelson stayed true to himself. While situations like this may lead to some good-natured trash-talking among pitchers, that's not his style. "No, just stay humble," he said. "I'm just happy I could help the team win today."
Teammate reactions were happy and humorous.
Alek Thomas said, "It's hilarious. He's been saying that he raked in high school and a little bit in college. I guess he was a shortstop at Oregon. It was really cool to see him do that, and I was really happy for him. It was just a really fun moment."
Eduardo Rodriguez thought it was great. "I had about 30 at-bats myself, and I had like 25 strikeouts. I don't have a hit in the big leagues, so it was great to see him go up there, and that was special and I'm happy for him."
Asked what he thought about Nelson's swing, Josh Naylor, who was on base five times in the game, said, "I guess I'm going to be working with him tomorrow. He's going to show us all how to do it. It was great to see him come clutch right there. It was probably a nerve-wracking experience, but very happy for him and that successful moment."
This will be a moment that Nelson will remember for the rest of his life, and an unexpected career highlight that nobody could predict. It will be a happy flight to New York for Nelson and his Arizona Diamondbacks teammates as they go to face the Yankees on Tuesday.