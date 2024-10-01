D-backs' Clubhouse Reaction to Being Eliminated from Postseason
Just like the lights went out on the Arizona Diamondbacks season Monday afternoon, so too did the lights go out in the middle of Torey Lovullo's press conference. The metaphor was umistakable.
A team that had a seemingly a strong grip on a Postseason berth, lost five of their last seven games, some in extremely painful fashion. Left to sit around waiting for the results of the Braves and Mets doubleheader, a somber atmosphere descended towards the end of the second game.
Needing the Mets to sweep in order to get into the Postseason, the D-backs' players, coaches and family members gathered to watch the game around Chase Field. "There was a lot of cheering, a lot of excitement for the entire second game. Then it became very somber once we learned of the news," Lovullo said.
The team was forced to watch as the Braves shut out the Mets 3-0, thus sealing the Diamondbacks' fate, and sending them to an earlier than expected offseason.
The emotions were raw as Lovullo addressed the media. "This hurts, this is a really difficult situation that we're navigating through... It really stinks and it really hurts, it cuts deep."
"You can't really predict the way the season is going to end, and then you have to wait around an entire day to find out what you're fate is. I've never experienced anything like that."
After thanking his players for the effort they gave and the trust they placed in the coaching staff, Lovullo tried to give the team a message a positive message.
"We had a good year, and I wanted to make sure they understood that, and despite not making the playoffs, as frustrating as this last week was, we've got some growing and learning to do, but to remember that the sun will come up tomorrow and we're going to fight through this."
Not all of the players interviewed in the locker room will be there to fight through it in 2025. Christian Walker was candid about his disappointment with how the season ended on the field. The elephant in the room was addressed too however, as he's a free agent now.
"There's a lot of unknowns here, a lot of uncertainties. There's a good chance I land here, but some unknowns," Walker said.
Walker said he'll handle his free agency "One day at a time, there's a process, I've never been through it before. So listening to the people around me, that I know I can trust their advice, but also just see how it comes... I'm looking forward to the opportunity for my family and for myself."
Field leader Geraldo Perdomo revealed that he's been dealing with continued soreness, not only in his surgically repaired knee, but he also played through a sore groin muscle for over a month, and more recently, a sore right hamstring.
"We had a lot of conversations here with Torey in the clubhouse and I told those guys I can do it. I learned as a kid how to play with soreness, and I felt like I could handle it," he said.
Zac Gallen was succinct in describing the emotions of experiencing the last out. "Just disappointment really, no other way to sum it up." Gallen said that he'll probably have more emotions over the next couple of days as he takes time to digest everything.
Ever the analytical mind, Gallen was already looking forward. "I think going forward as an organization we've got to find a way to scratch out one more. You can't really take anything for granted. You would think most years 89 wins would probably get you to the playoffs, but the National League was strong this year and you've got to tip your caps to the teams that continued to play."
Gallen refused to be drawn into any complaints about the fact that the Mets and Braves doubleheader that spelled the Diamondbacks' demise was arranged the way it was.
"It's unfortunate, but you can't control the weather. Who knew that a hurricane was going to happen. I think that's more so the picture in this. I mean people are losing their lives, their homes. So for me to get mad about a natural disaster when people are worried about other things would be tone deaf," Gallen said.
At the end of the day, the Diamondbacks put themselves in this position, and Gallen was acutely aware of that.
"I think the more disappointing part is to a certain extent for the most part we controlled our own destiny, and we just didn't execute."
The Arizona Diamondbacks had a good season, and overcame a lot of key injuries to put themselves in a good position. But they fell short, and will have to take the offseason to regroup as an organization.
Due to the expected player movement that goes well beyond the Walker free agency, they'll likely have to rebuild both their pitching staff and offense to have a chance to compete for a playoff spot again in 2025.
For all the loyal readers who keep coming back to read us, we thank you for following our coverage of the Diamondbacks.
We'll continue to provide the best coverage of the team available, with analysis and news updates as the offseason progresses. Next up will be the season-end interviews with General Manager Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo where we'll get to ask questions about future direction.