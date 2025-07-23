D-backs' Corbin Carroll Surprises Youth Teams with New Gear
On Tuesday, Arizona Diamondbacks' star Corbin Carroll surprised members of the D-backs' Nike RBI youth baseball and softball teams with new City Connect jerseys and gear.
The teams arrived at Chase Field, expecting to simply take batting practice and enjoy a D-backs game, but were surprised with an entire new set of gear as they prepare for their trip to the RBI West tournament in Seattle.
What is D-backs Nike RBI?
"D-backs Nike RBI is a free youth outreach program for children ages 5-18. The program is designed to increase participation and interest in baseball and softball, encourage academic achievement and teach the value of teamwork," the D-backs' website reads.
"The mission is to re-introduce, revive, and rebuild interest and participation in baseball and softball among underserved youth in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs."
The Diamondbacks elaborated on the program in a press release:
"The team’s two Nike RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) All-Star teams were selected through the D-backs Baseball Academy’s summer league, supported by the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation, that gives student-athletes from underserved communities the chance to play on Major League fields and compete at a higher level," the release said.
"For many of these kids, this is their first time playing on a Major League field, traveling via airplane and enjoying first-class travel accommodations."
Corbin Carroll On His Involvement in D-backs Nike RBI
Carroll spoke to the media about his involvement in the RBI program and what it means to him.
"It's providing opportunities. ... This game just teaches you a lot, and so regardless of whether they're going to play at the next level or not, they're learning life lessons that are going to last them forever," Carroll said.
"But at the same time, this year, it's been pretty cool how many of them are going to continue on. It sounds like we've got 12 athletes on the boys' side that are going to be playing at local JUCOs here. To see, just even in those first couple years, the growth in that regard and the quality of player that's being developed is really inspiring, and just makes me excited for what can come in the future."
"The D-backs do a really good job of being involved in the communityand just trying to do my part in that. ... As much as I'm trying to commit some acts of service and give to them,I feel like I get just as much back, and that's really where that smile comes from," he said.