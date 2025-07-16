D-backs' Corbin Carroll Smashes Historic Blast in All-Star Game
On Tuesday, Corbin Carroll became the second member of the Arizona Diamondbacks to make history in the 2025 All-Star Game, smashing a sixth-inning home run deep to right center field.
Corbin Carroll Becomes First Diamondback to Homer in All-Star Game
The star outfielder took an ill-placed 82 MPH slurve from right-hander Casey Mize and crushed a no-doubter with two outs.
With the 414-foot blast, Carroll became the first Diamondback to ever hit a home run in the All-Star Game.
A few innings prior, star second baseman and National League starter Ketel Marte became the first Diamondback to record multiple RBI in the All-Star Game with a two-run double off Tarik Skubal.
With Carroll's shot, the National League pulled ahead to a commanding 6-0 lead over the American League. Diamondbacks hitters have been responsible for three of those six runs thus far.
Carroll was selected as an All-Star reserve, after failing to garner enough fan votes to make the starting lineup.
In fact, there was question if Carroll would even be able to make the contest. He had been dealing with a chip fracture in his wrist, but made a remarkably swift return from the 15-day IL.
He assured reporters that he did not rush his return for the sake of making the All-Star Game, however.
"When I feel like I can contribute, I want to be back right away and give this team the best chance of making this a year that is remembered," Carroll said in an interview following his selection.
"I think it's really cool to be celebrated in that way and recognized, but I also think that there's a lot of people that weren't recognized that really are what helps make this offense go," Carroll said. "I think just to be able to represent kind of the whole is meaningful."
The 24-year-old is making his second All-Star appearance in his three major league seasons. He was voted a starter in 2023, playing for the NL in his hometown of Seattle.
Carroll has hit to a .245/.324/.550 slash this season, good for an .874 OPS. He leads MLB in triples with 10 and has 21 homers. He brings a blend of power and speed to every plate appearance.
After an unprecedented slump in 2024 saw Carroll struggle for much of the year, he's turned it around to begin 2025, looking much more like the player that won unanimous National League Rookie of the Year honors for an excellent 2023.