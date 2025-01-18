D-backs Division Rival Bolsters Rotation by Signing Roki Sasaki
The National League West continues to be a premier free-agent destination. Once again the Los Angeles Dodgers strike in a blockbuster acquisition of Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, in a deal worth $6.5 million.
While the Diamondbacks have made their own acquisitions to strengthen their rotation, they remain in a tight division race.
The Giants have had an active, if not slightly underwhelming off-season. The Padres are dealing with internal struggles, but have a strong core of players that are set to compete. Even the Rockies have added certain pieces to complement a young group of players. And of course, the Dodgers, ever-present in the wintertime sweepstakes have kept busy
This latest deal for LA comes as a result of a drawn-out international signing period. This involved 10 teams refusing to even make a pitch, and of course will leave Blue Jays fans even more disappointed than before.
Sasaki was a premier name entering this winter, with teams and fans alike mystified with his incredible stuff, triple digit fastball, and his young age. At only 23, and transitioning from the NPB, he was forced to sign a minor-league contract, limiting his potential salary. This opened the door for a free agent frenzy.
The Diamondbacks, who already have an excess in pitching depth following the Corbin Burnes deal, were reported to have had early interest in Sasaki, but never received a meeting. While missing on the right-hander is a pill that can be swallowed, he now joins a division filled with strong pitching staffs.
Over the last three seasons he has averaged only 110 innings pitched, and did so in the NPB where pitching every 6th day is standard practice. The Dodgers will need to manage his workload to limit injury risk. This is not the only potential risk of transition however.
The baseball used in Japanese NPB games has a built in level of tack to it, allowing for better grip. The MLB ball which American fans are most familiar with does not have this feature. Sasaki will need to adjust to the harder grip required to not only throw the ball, but to generate the same results when it comes to movement and velocity. This added grip by the pitcher could theoretically also warrant some close observation to avoid future injuries.
While this is a big addition for the Dodgers, not only in the present but particularly in the future, the Diamondbacks are far from out of the divisional sweepstakes. Rotation-wise there is an argument to be made that even with this newest addition, Arizona holds the best starting pitchers in the NL West. Jack Sommers of D-backs ON SI wrote about this HERE.
The NL West is not a division that can be taken lightly, and the D-backs are doing their part to compete. As we follow the remainder of the club's offseason stay locked in to all things Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI for breaking news and detailed analysis.