D-backs Drop Series as Stagnant Offense Spoils Nelson's Start
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost the final game of their three-game set with the Mets by a score of 3-2. They are now 76-58, but the Padres' loss allows Arizona to hold on to the top Wild Card slot. Since 2017, the D-backs are a mere 17-30 against New York.
But the loss was not squarely on the shoulders of young right-hander Ryne Nelson. Nelson pitched another solid outing, going 6 1/3 innings, allowing just two runs on a pair of solo home runs.
After an efficient first inning, Nelson left a cutter just too far over the plate, allowing Pete Alonso to deposit it into the center field concourse for a 1-0 lead.
Arizona's offense was mostly lifeless throughout, but a two-out walk by Geraldo Perdomo in the bottom of the third inning, followed by an opposite-field smash by Randal Grichuk gave the D-backs a 2-1 lead.
Nelson then threw three more scoreless innings, as did Mets left-hander David Peterson. Peterson finished with a stellar seven innings of two-run ball.
While Peterson pitched well, and efficiently, the D-backs have struggled greatly with left-handed starters this season.
With Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno - three of their best bats against southpaws - still out, the poor showing is not entirely unjustified, however, the club is now 22-25 against left-hand starters on the season.
Unfortunately for Nelson, star shortstop Francisco Lindor worked a gritty 11-pitch at-bat, before punishing a high changeup for a game-tying blast to right field.
"Really tough at-bat. I think there were some pitches where I didn't quite hit my spot and I think that we could have been out of that a little quicker," said Nelson postgame, "In that spot right there it's just about execution, and I didn't execute good enough."
"There was clearly a pitching plan, I think Lindor eventually caught on to it, and we just made a mistake with a changeup, four changeups in one at-bat against a quality hitter like that. You make a mistake with one of them, he's going to make you pay for it," Lovullo said
"Nelly's been doing a really job, I'm not going to blame him for the pitch," the manager continued.
Nelson later exited the seventh with a runner on second and one out, before leaving to a standing ovation from the crowd, throwing his fourth straight Quality Start.
A.J Puk finished the inning scoreless, as Nelson ultimately went 6 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits, two earned runs and no walks, while striking out four. It was Nelson's 14th straight game allowing two or fewer walks, and his second outing in three starts where he hasn't issued a single free pass.
"[Nelson] for me was in a really good position, he was attacking the zone, maybe a couple mistakes here and there but you give your ball club 6 1/3 quality innings... he did a really, really good job," said Lovullo.
Though it was a solid day for Nelson, the D-backs' offense didn't do their starter any favors. After Grichuk's home run, there was little spark to be found, and a portion of the baserunners Arizona did manage to muster found themselves out on the basepaths.
"We just got clipped. We got clipped a couple times by a good move... We gave them an inning's worth of outs on the bases. We traditionally don't do that, but it happened, and it could've been the difference in the game, we've got to make some adjustments," said Lovullo.
Grichuk was picked off at first base in the very first inning. That appeared to set a tone, as Jake McCarthy was similarly thrown out in the fourth. With Joc Pederson representing the go-ahead run in the 8th, the lefty DH was caught stealing on a 3-1 count to end the inning.
The D-backs only managed a singular at-bat with runners in scoring position, and with runners at the corners and one out, Kevin Newman grounded into an inning-ending double play. It was that type of day for Arizona's offense as a whole.
However, the bullpen looked generally sharp.
Puk and right-hander Ryan Thompson pitched scoreless days, before flamethrowing righty Justin Martinez came in to protect the 2-2 tie in the ninth. Martinez left a sinker a bit too much to the middle at the bottom of the zone, and Jesse Winker ripped a double to center.
With two outs, and Winker at third, Martinez threw what was at worst a decent pitch, but infielder Jose Iglesias got his bat on the 101.7 MPH sinker, above the zone and inside. Though only coming off the bat at 87.9 MPH, the ball shot up the middle, and a diving Perdomo was just unable to snag it as it tipped off his extended glove.
"I think that was on me too," said Perdomo. The shortstop said his instinct told him to move further to his side prior to the play, but he decided against it.
"I didn't [move], and I don't know why... I just need to move on and be ready for the next series," Perdomo said.
The D-backs went down in order against Mets closer Edwin Diaz, and the loss was given to Martinez, whose record moves to 5-5 on the season.
The D-backs will face another tough challenge, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will arrive for a crucial four-game series, starting with a 6:40 p.m. first pitch on Friday night. Zac Gallen will toe the mound against future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw.