D-backs' Eugenio Suárez On His Bobblehead: 'It's My Favorite'
On Saturday, Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez will be the center of a special fan giveaway. The first 20,000 in attendance at Chase Field will receive a free bobblehead, in the image of the veteran slugger.
Suárez is no stranger to these types of honors. Over his 12-year career, he's been the subject of bobbleheads before, both for his time with the Reds, and his heroics as a member of the Venezuelan World Baseball Classic team.
But for the ever-positive infielder, his Diamondbacks likeness could be the best one yet.
In an exclusive interview with Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers, Suárez opened up about what this year's bobblehead means to him.
"I had a couple [bobbleheads] in Cincinnati, which is really good. I'm very familiar with bobbleheads, but to be honest, and I told my wife and my family, this [Diamondbacks] one, it's my favorite.
"It looks a lot like me, and the way they're doing it is awesome. So, I enjoy this bobblehead a lot. I like it a lot. I'd like to keep it, and I'm very sure that my family is going to love it," he said.
Suárez said his teammates have already begun asking him for signed copies of his bobblehead, so he's been signing them and giving them away.
"They asked me for a signed couple, so I've been signing a few already. They like it too. They want to keep it, and it's good for me. It's good that my teammates want to keep my bobblehead. It's good," he said.
The veteran said it's special to him that the D-backs would put together a giveaway that both honors him and offers something to the loyal fans populating Chase Field.
"To me, it means a lot. The organization has the initiative to share my bobblehead with the fans, and the fans [can] have something from the D-backs. It represents myself and the team. It's awesome."
Suárez is off to a powerful start in 2025, though his bat has cooled down since he hit five homers in his first five games. Since then, his average has slipped down to .146, although his small-sample-size slugging percentage sits at .500, and his OPS remains an above-average .781.
Such is the life of a power-hitter like Suárez. Hitting for average has never been his game, but at 33 years old, he can still send them deep. Though the strikeouts have been present, he's also walked seven times, and has hit two doubles in the month of April.
In fact, Suárez has only managed extra-base hits this season. He has seven base hits on the season thus far, five of which have been home runs — including a go-ahead grand slam. His only other two hits have been doubles.
Suárez said playing on the night of his bobblehead giveaway does provide a slight edge to his motivation, though he doesn't bank too heavily on the superstitious aspect of baseball.
"I'm not that superstitious guy, but every time that I have a bobblehead, I do something good. So, I hope today is a day to have a good day," he said.