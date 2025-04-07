Diamondbacks Offering Bobblehead Giveaway in Coming Homestand
The Arizona Diamondbacks kick off their bobblehead giveaway season come Saturday, April 12, as they offer fans a chance to honor third baseman Eugenio Suárez, according to a team press release.
Video courtesy of Arizona Diamondbacks communications.
The first 20,000 fans in attendance on Saturday for Diamondbacks-Brewers will receive a free Suárez bobblehead. For this particular giveaway, no special purchase is necessary, just a ticket to the game.
However, it will be first-come, first-served. Supplies rarely last long, especially when player bobbleheads are involved.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid missing out on this opportunity. The game will commence at 6:40 p.m., but gates will open as early as 4:30 p.m. MST.
The press release from Arizona Diamondbacks communications reads as follows:
"The Diamondbacks are back at Chase Field for their second homestand of the season and fans can expect an action-packed week at the ballpark with fan-favorite Bark at the Park on Tuesday, April 7, a special Boy Band Fireworks Show and ticket package on Friday, April 11 and Eugenio Suárez bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, April 12.
"Eugenio Suárez is off to a hot start this season and fans can commemorate the D-backs third baseman by snagging a Geno bobblehead courtesy of Chase Saturday, April 12, for the first 20,000 fans," read the release.
Bobblehead giveaways are among the most popular events and promotions offered at Chase Field, and the team will honor one of their most positive and impactful players in Suárez with his own addition to the bobblehead lineup.
And certainly, Suárez does look to be on a hot trajectory to open the year. Though his batting average is a mere .176, he's had plenty of power, with five home runs and 11 RBI over his first 10 games. Despite the low average, he's slugging .647 on the year, and has six walks against 10 strikeouts.
In 2024, the veteran slugger clubbed 30 homers and 101 RBI despite an abysmal start to the season. As Arizona's MLB-leading offense began to heat up, Suárez was a driving force of that unit in the post-All-Star Break months.