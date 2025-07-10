D-backs Introduce New State-of-the-Art Accessibility Initiative
The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation is expanding their accessibility efforts, allowing blind and low vision fans to experience the excitement of Diamondbacks games with an innovative new tactile broadcast device in collaboration with OneCourt.
Arizona becomes the first team in the major leagues to introduce this initiative. Fans with visual disabilities can request one of five said devices (first-come, first-serve) at the Guest Relations center at Chase Field.
The team elaborated further on the initiative in a recent press release. The release reads as follows:
"The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation and OneCourt, creators of the first tactile sports broadcast, have teamed up to improve accessibility for blind and low vision fans by offering free OneCourt devices at Chase Field, bringing a new, elevated way for guests with visual disabilities to enjoy D-backs baseball.
"The Diamondbacks, the first MLB team to offer OneCourt’s tactile broadcasts at the ballpark, will have five devices available for fans on a first-come, first-served basis at the Guest Relations Center in Section 128.
"Through the new collaboration, blind and low vision fans will now be able to experience baseball in a brand-new way, feeling every pitch, hit, and run with their fingertips.
"OneCourt’s groundbreaking technology translates live gameplay data, courtesy of Major League Baseball, into trackable vibrations and audio bites, so blind and low vision fans can follow live gameplay.
“We are proud to be the first MLB team to adopt OneCourt’s technology and continue our mission to grow the game of baseball,” said Derrick Hall, Arizona Diamondbacks President, CEO & General Partner.
“This initiative marks a meaningful step in enhancing the accessibility of our game and reiterates our belief that every fan deserves to feel fully connected to their teams.”
“OneCourt is proud to work with the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation to bring our tactile broadcast to Major League Baseball and expand our reach across professional sports,” said Jerred Mace, Chief Executive Officer at OneCourt.
“The momentum we’ve seen is a testament to the impact OneCourt is having on fans. We’re honored to work alongside teams who share our unwavering belief that sports are for everyone.”
"The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation will partner with local nonprofits serving the blind and low vision community to provide free tickets, giving groups the opportunity to experience Diamondbacks home games using the OneCourt device.
"On Friday, June 13, a group from Foundation for Blind Children became the first to use the innovative OneCourt device at Chase Field."
With Arizona's efforts, fans with visual disabilities will be able to enjoy the action of Diamondbacks baseball at a higher level.