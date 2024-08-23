D-backs Jordan Montgomery to Move to Bullpen Role
The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a decision with regard to their six-man rotation dilemma.
First reported by Arizona Sport 98.7's John Gambadoro, and confirmed by MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, left-handed veteran starter Jordan Montgomery will be the one to transition to a bullpen role. Right-hander Ryne Nelson will remain a member of the starting rotation.
Montgomery had sputtered to a rough 2024 so far, after missing Spring Training and signing a late off-season deal with the D-backs. He signed a one-year, $25 million deal with Arizona, with a vesting player option for a second year.
But it hasn't worked out for either party thus far. Montgomery has pitched to a brutal 6.44 ERA in 19 starts, over 95 innings. Although showing some flashes of the pitcher he's known to be at times, the general output has not been up to Mongtomery's standards.
His most recent outing saw him go 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits to the Miami Marlins, one of the National League's weaker lineups.
Ryne Nelson, however, has done the opposite in the last month and a half. Despite struggling majorly in 2023, and beginning this season on a rough note, Nelson has become one of the D-backs' most effective arms. His 4.35 ERA is bolstered by a 3.64 FIP, though the ERA comes down to 3.05 over his last seven starts.
That said, Nelson had relief experience, and manager Torey Lovullo insisted the D-backs would pare down their rotation to five arms.
Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI Publisher Jack Sommers wrote on this topic this week, positing that Arizona should move Montgomery to a relief role sooner than later, despite Nelson being the apparent bullpen choice at the time.
Montgomery will bring length to the D-backs bullpen as he tries to sharpen his stuff and command, while Nelson will look to continue his hot trajectory as he takes the mound tonight against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.