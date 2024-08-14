D-backs Make Tough Call by Sending Down Alek Thomas, Call Up Alexander
Blaze Alexander was sitting in a hotel room a couple of blocks from Chase Field mid day on Tuesday. He'd been asked to travel to Phoenix, pending the results of Ketel Marte's ankle MRI. He asked if he could go to his home in Surprise, but considering the distance, the team wanted him close by just in case.
He wanted to come to the stadium, but the team did not want him there yet as they awaited Marte's results. Eventually he was able to head home, and then around 11:00 p.m. last night he was informed he would be officially called up in Wednesday's lineup.
Such is the life of a professional baseball player. The flip side of that is outfielder Alek Thomas was optioned back to Triple-A Reno. Thomas began the year on the major league roster but suffered a hamstring injury in early April that ended up sidelining him for three months.
Since returning he has not been able to get into a rhythm according to Torey Lovullo, and that's shown in his results. In 33 games since July 2nd, he's hit .188/.253/.338 in 88 plate appearances. He's been losing playing time to the red-hot Jake McCarthy.
"That's how this is, it's based on merits." said Lovullo, "and when you're doing your job at the high level such as the way Jake is, you have to make tough decisions when I'm constructing a lineup and I was targeting Jake over Alek. That is part of the game, it's been a part of the game forever."
Lovullo acknowledged Thomas' frustration at the news, but feels he needs consistent at-bats to get back in a rhythm.
At the same time it was important for the team to get an extra infielder on the roster. "I've been running the guys pretty thin out there as it has been, with just one extra infielder. We felt like the need to get Blaze [Alexander] here to give us coverage was going to help us in the long run."
OTHER HEALTH UPDATES
Ketel Marte is continuing to get treatment and heal the best that he can. "My hope is that prior to the game I'll get information about his potential availability," said Lovullo, "I'll continue to categorize him as day-to-day, with the hopes of him coming in and impacting the game if that's possible."
Christian Walker is ramping up his progression with some tee and flip work, as well as taking some ground balls. He is asymptomatic. Lovullo said that they will be cautious with Walker, and his return may not be exactly at the three weeks that the player had indicated was his target return date.
With Josh Bell playing well in Walker's absence, the team may have the luxury to take their time, but Lovullo insisted that's not a factor for them to consider when evaluating Walker's injury. They'll neither rush him or hold him back, and Bell's presence will not be a factor either way.
Rotation
Jordan Montgomery is the starter today, taking his regular turn in the rotation. Due to the bullpen usage the last couple of days, it appears that Lovullo will have a full compliment of relievers available.
That means he will only have to turn Ryne Nelson for coverage out of the bullpen in the case of an emergency (such as an injury or extremely short outing by Montgomery). If he's not used today however Nelson will start on Friday in Tampa.
Following that, for at least one turn through the rotation, all of the pitchers will stay in line. So Zac Gallen's next start would be Saturday and Merrill Kelly will pitch on Sunday. Following that Brandon Pfaadt lines up for Monday in Miami, followed by Eduardo Rodriguez Tuesday.