D-backs Manager Torey Lovullo at the Dish
Prior to the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night game against the San Francisco Giants, Manager Torey Lovullo spoke to the media about a litany of topics that piqued the interest of reporters.
Lovullo discussed the Ketel Marte situation. As reported by Jack Sommers, Marte revealed after last night's game that it was he himself that requested to be out of the lineup as his ankle had really been hurting. Prior to the game Lovullo took the stance that it was his decision to rest Marte.
Marte missing the game caused quite a stir on social media and saw Lovullo get a lot of unwarranted displeasure as media and fans alike weren't aware that Marte was the one who asked to be off.
"I just appreciated Ketel yesterday speaking up post-game and having my back which I appreciated and said that he needed a day off. When an athlete comes to me and...he says I need a day off tomorrow or I am not going to be any good and I'm going to hurt the team if I play tomorrow, how do you take that?"
Lovullo continued with "He explained that...I tried to explain that yesterday so there's this middle ground that's filled with honesty and I want their honest evaluation at all times...and you're going to see us go full-throttle. These guys want to play the rest of the way out."
"I'm always going to protect the player...I love these guys. I will protect them like they're my own" as Lovullo shared about why he didn't say that Marte asked for the day off yesterday during his media session.
Lovullo was asked fans showing up to the ballpark and creating crowd sizes not seen since 2008. He harkenend back to his own comments after the 2021 season in which they lost 110 game. .
"I went on the record at the time that we've got to win our fans back. They deserve a better product on the field. Hopefully, they're seeing that. We went to the World Series last year. We're right in the thick of a race to get back into the big dance."
"Our fans are smart and they appreciate where we're at right now. I want to say thank you to them for coming out and supporting us...We love playing in front of our fans, they rock this place and it's loud and when they come out here, they make a difference. I want to continue to encourage them to do that."
The Diamondbacks have seen over 355 thousand new fans show up to the park over last year's attendance, the largest in MLB. They have also seen the largest year over year per-game average with 4,683 more visitors per game.
"The fans that are here are very reliably. They are not fair-weather...Everybody loves a winner so I think there's two parts to it. There's the snowbirds, not a huge population here year-round. A consistent fanbase and then the fans that we've got to win over...but when we're playing good baseball, they come out and support us."
"We've got to win year after year to get that consistent fanbase."
About the clubhouse, Lovullo shared that everyone is joking around and in a good mood and were even talking about fantasy football and "how good Josh Allen was last night, that's typical stuff. I'm excited about that and I pay attention to those things."
Lovullo shared his thought on painful it is to see the White Sox struggling so bad and that they could set the historical record for most losses in a season on Tuesday night. Lovullo mentioned his close relationship with Josh Barfield, an assistant GM with the White Sox who is a former D-backs Director of Player Development.
"I empathize with them. I don't know what happened but I just hope it gets better for them because I know that they're a great organization."
Lovullo also spoke about how he likes to walk around the main concourse on the first level and meet with all the different vendors and talk to them.
"I walk everyday in the concourse just about. It's a way for me to just get flushed and just get ready for my day. It's the time of year when you've got to have a healthy and fresh mind. It gives me a chance to connect with some of the vendors and...I make some quick pit-stops over into the Hall of Fame area and put my phone down and watch the video that's up there, just always good vibes."
He does it every day and even did it back when he coached for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
There will be at least two managerial openings this off-season and there's the potential for Bench Coach Jeff Banister to get poached away to lead his own team after being an impressive Bench Coach for the Diamondbacks the last few years.
"I would love for him to get some consideration...I'm not me without Jeff Banister for sure. He fills in the gaps. I lean on him the way you lean on one of your best friends. He understands how I run the game. He's always thinking one step ahead of me."
Lovullo continued with "He runs a better game than I do. He runs things on a better basis than I do... I know what's happening on the field right now [while Lovullo talks with reporter]...He's the better version of me and he deserves an opportunity...We've been a winning franchise since he's been here."
Since Banister arrived prior to 2022, the D-backs are 245-236 and have the potential to make playoffs in two of those three years plus went to the World Series in one of them.