D-backs Manager Torey Lovullo Reacts to Keyboard Warriors
Prior to game number 162 Arizona Diamondbacks manager was talking about how well he slept the previous night. His team had just been shut out on two hits by the San Diego Padres. His best reliever had a ninth inning meltdown. His team is on the verge of being eliminated from postseason competition.
But Lovullo insisted he was able to sleep well, even joking about about getting a crown on his Aura Watch.
He sent out a pitcher in A.J. Puk that had allowed one run in his last 42 innings before Saturday night. Puk gave up two homers and three runs. Things like that happen in baseball. I asked the manager if one of the reasons he slept so well was because he'd done everything he can do.
Lovullo did not hold back when answering the question however. It was said with a wry smile and half in jest, but the words were still interesting and to the point.
"That was rough. I know that everybody that I don't know sitting in their basements pounding away on the keyboard want me fired. Right? I get that, and they're entitled to that opinion, and it's what makes this game so wonderful."
"But once again, I followed the pattern. I followed what had worked, and these guys know their roles. It was the last thing I thought would happen. A.J. Puk in my opinion is our best reliever. So is J-Mart [Justin Martinez]. That called for that move in that point in time, we just got clipped."
"Of course I thought about the latter, of course I thought about 'why didn't you leave J-Mart in?' you know, talking to myself. But that's just the bottom line end result that I can play. I can do that, and so can everyone else that's pounding away at their keyboards. But I've got to live with myself. I know I did the right thing."
If the Diamondbacks win today, there are still a number of scenarios that can get them into the Postseason. But their backs are up against the wall.
