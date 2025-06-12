D-backs Sign Former Giants Starter to Bolster Minor League Depth
With injuries depleting the pitching staff, the Diamondbacks have made an external addition to add depth. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that right-hander Anthony DeSclafani has opted out of his minor league deal with the New York Yankees and will sign with Arizona. There's been no indication whether it's a major league or minor league deal yet.
The Diamondbacks are most likely familiar with DeSclafani from his days with the San Francisco Giants (2021-2023). In 180 appearances, 169 starts, the right-hander owns a career 4.20 ERA across 944.2 innings.
After missing the 2024 season with flexor tendon surgery, DeSclafani signed with the Yankees on May 13. He started five games with their Triple-A affiliate, pitching to a 4.50 ERA in 20 innings. He struck out 20 and walked nine. With no further opportunity to advance in the Yankees' organization, he'll move on to Arizona.
DeSclafani utilizes a five-pitch mix: four-seamer, sinker, knucklecurve, slider, and changeup. His four-seamer averages 92.7 MPH. His fastballs have been hit hard this season, yielding a .444 batting average and .704 slugging percentage. To combat that, he's been leading with his slider.
The Diamondbacks currently have nine pitchers on the injured list, with six of them having likely thrown their last pitch of the 2025 season. That's caused them to have to dig deep into both their Triple-A and 40-man roster depth to field 13 pitchers.
Arizona's current starting five is Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodríguez, Brandon Pfaadt, and Ryne Nelson. Corbin Burnes, Jordan Montgomery, and Blake Walston have all undergone Tommy John surgery, which has severely cut into their starting pitching depth.
Bryce Jarvis and Tommy Henry are options to fill in for the rotation, although neither pitcher has shown the ability to stick in that role. DeSclafani gives the Diamondbacks a pitcher with a somewhat known track record if they feel the need for a more experienced option.
The trade deadline is still at least six weeks away, but the Diamondbacks cannot afford to wait through the next six weeks and not add depth to their organization.