MLB Insider Matches International Star to D-backs

While the Arizona Diamondbacks' needs this offseason are undeniably stronger in the starting rotation and bullpen than the lineup, there remains a distinct hole in the D-backs' hitting order.

Arizona lacks a regular first baseman, and has a bit of a dilemma in their infield.

And according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, a certain international star free agent could help the D-backs fill that hole.

Feinsand, in a recent article matching one free agent to all 30 MLB teams, landed on Yomiuri Giants 1B/3B Kazuma Okamoto of NPB.

Arizona Diamondbacks Named Fit for NPB's Okamoto

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) singles against the USA in the second inning at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

"Having traded both Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez last summer, Arizona had openings at both corner-infield positions. Jordan Lawlar and/or Blaze Alexander could be the answer at third, but Okamoto -- who can play either corner spot -- could be an intriguing option at first," Feinsand wrote.

"A six-time NPB All-Star, Okamoto hit 248 career home runs in 11 seasons with Yomiuri, including six straight 30-homer campaigns from 2018-23."

The Diamondbacks could certainly use that type of production at first base, as their battered platoon posted an MLB-worst .560 OPS from August 1 onward at the first base position.

In terms of third base, the D-backs seem likely to prefer Alexander or Lawlar there.

Third base defense was a bit of a sticking point while Suárez was still manning the position, and it seems likely manager Torey Lovullo and GM Mike Hazen would prefer to keep one of their younger, more athletic defenders at the hot corner.

But would Okamoto make sense for the D-backs in terms of acquisition alone? Unfortunately, not likely.

Okamoto is going to command a solid contract, to be sure, and Arizona won't have much in terms of payroll to commit to him, especially if he's being pursued by numerous other clubs.

The Diamondbacks have not been particularly involved in the Japanese side of the international free agent market, and are unlikely to be invested in it this cycle, either.

While Arizona has found talent from Taiwan and the Dominican Republic, they have not displayed a track record of high investment in NPB postings.

This makes a marriage with Okamoto a very unlikely one, despite Feinsand's prediction.

The D-backs do need to find a way to address the first base position within their budget. That may prove somewhat difficult, but perhaps a cheap reunion deal with Paul Goldschmidt alongside a healthy Pavin Smith can provide enough platoon production for the time being.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News