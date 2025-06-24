Diamondbacks Star Leaves Game with Potential Injury
Arizona Diamondbacks' slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez left Monday's game early against the Chicago White Sox after taking a 96 MPH fastball to the hand.
Suárez remained in to run the bases, but exited before taking the field defensively. He was replaced by Ildemaro Vargas.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez Leaves Monday's Game
There was clearly no intent from White Sox starter Shane Smith, but Suárez now joins the growing list of hand injuries present on a banged-up Arizona club.
Suárez was named the National League Player of the Week Monday, and has been in the midst of a powerful first half to his 2025 season. He has 25 homers on the season, and is slashing .251/.323/.569 through his first 78 games.
Since June 19, Suarez has recorded 12 hits, and hit three homers against the Colorado Rockies. He managed a two-homer affair on June 20 that allowed him to reach the 300-homer career milestone.
As of this writing, there is no information to indicate or deny that Suárez's injury will be severe. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report on the situation.
The Diamondbacks can ill-afford another hand injury to a key member of their lineup. Gold Glove catcher Gabriel Moreno will be out "weeks, not days," with a hairline fracture in his hand suffered in a rain-soaked game in Cincinnati.
Star outfielder Corbin Carroll was struck by a pitch as well. In a game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Carroll similarly stayed in to run the bases, but exited with what was called a hand contusion at the time.
Since then, Carroll has been out of the lineup and generally unavailable to pinch-hit. He has undergone an MR and a CT scan, and somewhat ominously he is seeking second opinions.
If the Diamondbacks see significant time missed from Carroll, Suárez and Moreno simultaneously, that could spell extreme difficulty for one of MLB's best offensive teams.