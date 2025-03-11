D-backs to Miss Yankees Ace on Trip to New York
The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the New York Yankees during their second series of 2025. While the Yankees are the defending American League champions, this year's roster looks nearly unrecognizable.
The latest of these changes comes with the loss of ace starter Gerrit Cole. Only one season removed from claiming the 2023 AL Cy Young award, the news of the right-hander requiring Tommy John surgery was devastating for the Yankees.
After three straight All-Star campaigns between 2021 and 2023, last season was a different story. More injuries plagued him from the get-go, limiting the usually durable Cole to only 95 innings. Now, he will miss all of 2025, and likely a hefty portion of 2026.
Reigning Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, another New York rotation mate will also miss at least 6 weeks with a lat strain. With two members of the Yankees out with injury, the team the Diamondbacks will face from April 1 to 3 is far from last October's version.
FanGraphs' RosterResource now projects left-hander Max Fried as the Yankees #1 starter. He will almost certainly be the team's Opening Day starter, and set the rotational order from there. Following Fried, projections presume they pitch in order, Carlos Rodón, Marcus Stroman, Clarke Schmidt, and Will Warren.
The 2025 schedule sees the Yankees play three games before facing off against the D-backs in New York, likely meaning that Arizona would be left to face Schmidt, Warren, and Fried during their three-game stint in the Bronx.
The Diamondbacks on the other hand face the Cubs for four games to open the season. Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI projects the rotation to line up as follows (assuming Jordan Montgomery remains on the roster by Opening Day): Corbin Burnes, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez and finally Montgomery.
This would align a former Yankee in Montgomery to pitch the opener in New York, followed by a combination of Burnes and Gallen.
This isn't a set order for either team by any means, but the newest injury news bodes well for Arizona in its upcoming road opener. On the Yankees front, these injuries will be a struggle to overcome. Catch our game previews for this series alongside any other updates between March 1 and 3 right here on Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI.