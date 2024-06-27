D-backs' Torey Lovullo and Staff to Lead National League in All-Star Game
The Arizona Diamondbacks might have a handful of players worthy of being named All-Stars, but regardless of who makes the team, manager Torey Lovullo and his staff will be at the helm of the National League for July 16th's All-Star Game in Texas.
According to a press release from Major League Baseball, and subsequently the Diamondbacks themselves, the 2024 All-Star Game coaching staff has been formally announced.
As is the custom, the pennant-winning managers and their staff will lead their respective leagues. Bruce Bochy of the Texas Rangers will coach the American League, in the Rangers' home ballpark, and Arizona's Lovullo and staff will represent the National League.
The D-backs All-Star coaching staff will include Lovullo's entire staff, as laid out in the press release:
- Jeff Banister, Bench Coach
- Dave McKay, First Base Coach
- Tony Perezchica, Third Base Coach
- Brent Strom, Pitching Coach
- Mike Fetters, Bullpen Coach
- Dan Carlson, Asst. Pitching Coach
- Joe Mather, Hitting Coach
- Damion Easley, Asst. Hitting Coach
- Rick Short, Asst. Hitting Coach
- Drew Hedman, Asst. Hitting Coach
Additionally, Lovullo has asked Reds' manager David Bell to serve on his staff, as a nod to the strong relationship between Lovullo and the Bell family.
D-backs Athletic Trainer Ryan DiPanfilo will serve the National League, alongside Pittburgh's Tony Leo.
Lovullo spoke on the honor it is to be able to coach the All-Star Game, and how the responsibility dawned on him and his staff.
"I remember getting on the bus in Philadelphia after we won [NLCS game seven] and we were just about back to the hotel… I thought, ‘oh my god, we’re going to be in the all-star game [next] year,’ so I collectively asked the group ‘what are you guys going to be doing next July fort the all star game?’"
There was a general noncommittal air from the group, not realizing the implication of the skipper's question, but Lovullo already knew the answer to his query.
"Bull---, we’re going to Texas, man," Lovullo said, "we’re going to be coaching the All-Star Game, log on!”
“I’m so proud of that, and I couldn’t be more thrilled than to bring this group with us--with me--to Texas, and we’re going to honor one another, we’re going to celebrate that, we deserve that,” Lovullo said.
While the honor is certainly a big one, Lovullo noted that he and his staff hadn't really been dwelling on that honor in the heat of the season.
He noted his intent to take his staff out for a celebratory dinner when they get to Chicago to "thank them for their hard work," and to continue that celebration when they get to Texas for All-Star festivities.
All-Star week will begin on July 12th, and culminate with the midsummer classic on July 16th. D-backs fans could have a chance to see their second baseman in the contest, if All-Star voting holds as it has. Click here to vote for your favorite Diamondbacks players to make the roster.
But regardless of who's on the field, Torey Lovullo and his staff will have the experience of a lifetime, an honor for their magical 2023 pennant win and World Series run.
“We deserve it, we’re really proud of that,” Lovullo said.