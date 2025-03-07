D-backs Torey Lovullo Gives Corbin Carroll, Jordan Montgomery Updates
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo updated the status of Corbin Carroll and Jordan Montgomery, among other players on Thursday evening.
Carroll was removed in the third inning of Sunday's contest against the Rangers in Surprise due to lower back tightness. After receiving treatment for a few days he took swings, ran the bases, and shagged balls in the outfield Thursday afternoon.
Lovullo had originally said that Carroll would play on Friday against the Angels in Tempe. But with weather threatening that contest, and potentially slick field conditions, he left the door open to push the star outfielder back one more day to Saturday before returning to play.
Jordan Montgomery is scheduled to throw one inning on Friday, coming in at some point behind starter Zac Gallen. The big left-hander has yet to appear in a Cactus League game, as he's been dealing with a left index finger strain. He's been throwing and progressing towards his first outing without incident however.
"I'm encouraged by what we've seen so far," Lovullo said about Montgomery. "His bullpen's been good. His response to the bullpens has been even better. His feedback regarding his health has been great. And I'm just excited for him. I know how hard he's been working for this."
The fifth game of the regular season is April 1 in New York. Pressed on whether Montgomery still had enough time to ramp up for that start, Lovullo answered in the affirmative.
"I think so. I think the buildup would be normal. It would be a full normal workup without missed time. I think he could get into that space for sure," Lovullo said.
The plans for Friday could be disrupted by rain however. Lovullo and his staff have been busy preparing contingencies in the event the game is rained out. They have already figured out exactly what they'll do and how to get everyone's work in if the game is canceled.
They expect to know before it's time to get on the bus over to Tempe. Lovullo did not expect his team would have to travel over there only to wait.
Due to an extra off day in the schedule, Zac Gallen's outing could be pushed back a day and still have him on track to pitch opening day with normal rest.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who left yesterday's game after two at-bats due to some left hamstring tightness, is feeling fine and is expected to play on Friday, or Saturday if the game is rained out.
Orlando Hudson will be the manager of the Diamondbacks' Spring Breakout Game on March 14. The game will feature top prospects from the D-backs and the Kansas City Royals.