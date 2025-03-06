Diamondbacks' Spring Breakout Roster Revealed by MLB
On Thursday, MLB announced the Arizona Diamondbacks' roster for the second annual Spring Breakout event, featuring some of the top prospects in the D-backs' system.
Spring Breakout is an event that focuses on each organization's prospects, occurring from March 13-16. In total, 16 games will be played between clubs, with rosters entirely comprised of young rising prospects.
The Diamondbacks' squad will play on March 14 at 5:10 p.m. Arizona time at Salt River Fields, just a few hours following Arizona's Cactus League Matchup with the Cincinnati Reds. Fans who purchase tickets for the Spring Training game can stay without an additional purchase to watch the Spring Breakout contest.
The D-backs will face off against the Kansas City Royals' top prospects in their Spring Breakout game this year.
Seven of the D-backs' top 10 prospects per MLB Pipeline will participate in the game. While not every player present in the game will be listed on mainstream prospect rankings, the full roster is as follows:
(Note: prospect rankings present are based on Diamondbacks On SI's in-house prospect rankings)
Position Players
Outfielders
Druw Jones (No. 7)
Slade Caldwell (No. 2)
Ryan Waldschmidt (No. 4)
Gavin Conticello (No. 33)
Jack Hurley (No. 20)
Anderdson Rojas (Unranked)
Infielders
Demetrio Crisantes (No. 5)
Tommy Troy (No. 8)
Jansel Luis (No. 10)
Gino Groover (No. 3)
JD Dix (No. 13)
Cristofer Torin (No. 14)
Yassel Soler (No. 19)
Ivan Melendez (No. 27)
Ruben Santana (No. 34)
Catchers
Alberto Barriga (Unranked)
Ivan Luciano (No. 35)
Christian Cerda (No. 29)
Pitchers
RHP Daniel Eagen (No. 17)
RHP Yordin Chalas (No. 28)
LHP Spencer Giesting (No. 21)
RHP Dylan Ray (No. 15)
RHP Connor Foley (No. 22)
RHP Sam Knowlton (Unranked)
LHP Phil Abner (Unranked)
RHP Zane Russell (Unranked)
LHP Luke Craig (Unranked)
Certain names, like Diamondbacks' No. 1 prospect Jordan Lawlar and LHP Yu-Min Lin are not present on the roster. Lawlar is in the midst of a battle for the opening day roster as a part of major league Spring Training, and Lin has had visa issues with traveling from his home country of Taiwan.
The game will be accessible to view on MLB.TV, MLB.com, on the MLB app and on MLB Gameday.