D-backs Eugenio Suárez's Trade Market Down to Four Teams
As the July31 Trade Deadline rapidly approaches, the massive trade market for Arizona Diamondbacks' slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez has begun to shrink to a much smaller group of suitors.
While the long list of teams interested in Arizona's All-Star once reached 12 (or more) teams, that number has shrunk down to four, according to a recent report.
According to a report from MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand, the Mariners, Cubs, Tigers and Phillies are the ones with the most invested in the Suárez sweepstakes at this moment.
"The market for Eugenio Suárez is beginning to shape up with less than 30 hours until the Trade Deadline. Per sources, the Mariners, Cubs, Tigers and Phillies are considered the primary teams in the race for the All-Star third baseman," Feinsand wrote in a post on X/Twitter.
The D-backs have already swung a trade with Seattle, sending first baseman Josh Naylor over in exchange for a pair of pitching prospects. Arizona most recently faced the Tigers, getting swept in disheartening fashion.
While every team in baseball would likely love to add a 36-homer, 87-RBI slugger, some of the teams in the market have begun to pivot.
The New York Yankees traded for third baseman Ryan McMahon, while the Cincinnati Reds acquired Ke'Bryan Hayes from the Pirates on Wednesday.
The teams left in the mix all have a distinct need for third base production, according to MLB.com's Brian Murphy.
"Each of the four aforementioned teams rank tied for 18th or worse in third baseman OPS this year. The Cubs are at the bottom of that group as they have received a .576 OPS at the hot corner, second-worst in MLB," Murphy wrote.
While it's seemed increasingly likely that Arizona would opt to trade Suárez as the D-backs continue a downward descent out of contention, GM Mike Hazen's asking price has reportedly been quite high.
The Yankees backed off a potential deal after hearing Hazen's demands, and that may be affecting other teams' interest as well.
"The D-backs are seeking a return for Suárez that sources have described as “astronomical." A pending free agent, the 34-year-old has hit 36 home runs this season, two behind the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani for the most in the National League," Murphy's article reads.
Suárez has certainly cooled off at the plate recently, going just 3-for-29 since July 21. He also suffered yet another injury scare on Monday, as he was hit once again on the hand by a pitch.
But all tests came back clean, and he returned to the lineup Wednesday, ripping a ninth-inning double in what very well may have been his last at-bat as a Diamondback.
Hazen has not given much of an indication as to whether he truly intends to trade Suárez for a haul. He's also stated that he'd be comfortable holding on to the slugger, and that Arizona won't "trade just to trade."
Other reports have suggested the D-backs would consider re-signing Suárez in the offseason, or at least extending the 34-year-old a Qualifying Offer.
Time is ticking down. Final answers will be here soon.