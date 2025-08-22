Derrick Hall Addresses Diamondbacks' Coaching Change
On Wednesday, following the Arizona Diamondbacks' comeback win over the Cleveland Guardians, manager Torey Lovullo made a difficult decision.
Lovullo elected to remove third base coach Shaun Larkin from his role at third after another controversial send during Wednesday's game.
Larkin was not fired, as he'll remain Arizona's infield coach for the time being, but
On Thursday, speaking to Arizona Sports 98.7's Bickley & Marotta, Diamondbacks' team president and CEO Derrick Hall addressed the elephant in the room.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Derrick Hall Addresses Shaun Larkin News
"You start to put so much pressure on yourself. You're sending guys when you probably shouldn't, you're holding them up when you shouldn't," Hall said.
"He's a really, really good coach, a really good guy. He's connected with the infield. You see how the infield defense has improved. I watch it. I watch his workouts each and every day.
"He's a really hard worker. He's very smart. He was just in a tough spot. And I think he's probably as relieved as anybody, no pun intended," Hall said.
It certainly wasn't an easy decision for Lovullo. Arizona's manager said as much in his Wednesday postgame press conference, and Hall echoed that fact.
"That's tough for Torey because Torey loves his coaches. He loves his guys. And that was a tough decision for him. And not just him, but Mike [Hazen] as well and really everyone in the organization to have to make. But again, now he can focus on defense," Hall said.
As of this writing, it's unknown just what direction the D-backs will go. Hall said that some of Arizona's minor league coaches may be options.
"There's some really good internal candidates. We have guys in the minors that we're talking about. There's guys on the staff that could coach third, we believe. But we've got to improve there. And I wouldn't say that it necessarily cost us a lot of games, but obviously it cost us a lot of runs, just the mistakes.
"It's not just on him [Larkin] I mean, there were perfect relays, perfect throws, right? It was just the biggest storm he could possibly get into. And unfortunately, it just didn't work out. But he's a heck of a coach and a heck of a guy, and he's going to be just fine," Hall said.
The D-backs will have to come up with a solution fast, but it seems as though the unfortunate decision to remove Larkin was one that could not wait much longer.