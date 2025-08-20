Diamondbacks Make Surprise Coaching Change
The Arizona Diamondbacks are removing third base coach Shaun Larkin from his third base duties, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters on Wednesday.
Larkin will remain with the team and continue to coach the infield. The plan at third base is unknown as of this writing.
Arizona Diamondbacks Remove Shaun Larkin From Third Base
It's been a rough season for the Diamondbacks' newest third base coach after the departure of Tony Perezchica in the offseason.
Larkin, in his first season coaching at the major league level, has come under fire for his decisions to hold or send players — a theme that's persisted throughout a disappointing 2025 for the D-backs.
Related Content: D-backs Manager Addresses Controversial Third Base Coach Decision
In Wednesday's win, Larkin chose to send Alek Thomas home from third late, after Guardians CF Angel Ramirez fell to the ground while retrieving a base hit. Thomas was out by a significant distance at home plate.
"Shaun's taken on a lot. It's a big responsibility over there at third base," Lovullo said in his postgame press conference.
"At this point in time, I just feel like the best thing for this ball club, for him, and for us moving forward is to make this decision."
The manager said he made the decision during Wednesday's game, feeling it would be best for both Larkin and the team moving forward.
"He hadn't ever coached third base before at this level and probably hadn't done it in quite some time. So we were going to give him a little bit of a runway. But it's just gotten to the point where I needed to make this decision," Lovullo said.
Lovullo said Larkin took the unfortunate news well.
"Very accountable. He understood. He knew that it was creating a lot of noise for this organization, a lot of noise for me, and he was embarrassed by that. And he takes full responsibility for that," Lovullo said.
"I just was really happy with how he took accountability and said, 'I'm sorry, I didn't do my job, and this is what happens when you don't do your job.'
"I know I almost do it to a fault, and you guys hammered me for it, but I'm going to back people," said Lovullo. "I do my dirty work one-on-one, and what I've got to say to somebody face-to-face, it's my business with that person. I don't want to be spraying all over the place to the public."
Lovullo said the team has some candidates, both internal and external.
"We've got to figure this out pretty quick. We've got to get to work and figure out who that person is. ... We're going to sift through those now as I'm done here."
The Diamondbacks will have a new face coaching third with just five weeks left in the season.