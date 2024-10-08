Details for November Nights at Chase Field Music Festival
The stage is set for a mid-November day at the ballpark this year. November Nights is a Music Festival coming to Chase Field this year for its inaugural showcase, and it's got an impressive lineup of performers to showcase.
The one-day event takes place on November 16th at Chase Field, the Arizona Diamondbacks' in-season home. The festival will begin at noon when the doors open, and entertainment starts at 12:45.
Artists at the event include Weezer, Sublime, Third Eye Blind, Rubelution, The Head And The Heart, Violent Femmes, and DJ Z-Trip And Friends.
Entrance into the event starts at $40, but upgrades are available for VIP packages which include beverages, merchandice, access to bars and lounges, and a dedicated entrance to the ballpark.
Atendees of the event will be able to easily get to the ballpark through a special partnership with Valley Metro Rail. This allows fans to use their concert tickets as admissable tickets for the Light Rail with no additional payement needed.
November Nights kicks off with DJ Z-Trip and Friends at 12:45 P.M., and finishes at 9:45 P.M., with the highly anticipated showing of Weezer.
November Nights kicks off with DJ Z-Trip and Friends at 12:45 P.M., and finishes at 9:45 P.M., with the highly anticipated showing of Weezer.