Details for November Nights at Chase Field Music Festival

Details were announced for the upcoming November Nights Music Festival at Chase Field

Jul 31, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Overall view of the empty seats in the grandstands of the stadium during the Arizona Diamondbacks game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The stage is set for a mid-November day at the ballpark this year. November Nights is a Music Festival coming to Chase Field this year for its inaugural showcase, and it's got an impressive lineup of performers to showcase.

The one-day event takes place on November 16th at Chase Field, the Arizona Diamondbacks' in-season home. The festival will begin at noon when the doors open, and entertainment starts at 12:45.

November Nights Artist Lineup
Artists at the event include Weezer, Sublime, Third Eye Blind, Rubelution, The Head And The Heart, Violent Femmes, and DJ Z-Trip And Friends.

Entrance into the event starts at $40, but upgrades are available for VIP packages which include beverages, merchandice, access to bars and lounges, and a dedicated entrance to the ballpark.

Atendees of the event will be able to easily get to the ballpark through a special partnership with Valley Metro Rail. This allows fans to use their concert tickets as admissable tickets for the Light Rail with no additional payement needed.

November Nights Event Schedule
November Nights kicks off with DJ Z-Trip and Friends at 12:45 P.M., and finishes at 9:45 P.M., with the highly anticipated showing of Weezer.

For more details on the event, and additional upgrade options visit NovemberNights.com, and for all coverage of the D-backs, make sure to stay tuned to all things Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI for offseason news, analysis, and breakdowns.

AARON HUGHES

Aaron Hughes is a writer for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI. Aaron also writes for Good Morning Baseball. From stats and analytics to player updates he keeps fans up to date with everything Dbacks. Follow Aaron on Twitter @AaronRHughes

