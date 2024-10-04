Diamondbacks 2024 Season Review-Attendance
The momentum the Diamondbacks gained throughout the valley following a special playoff run in 2023 was very real. The Diamondbacks spent a record amount of money this year because they felt the attendance would help cover the cost and the fans did not disappoint.
The Diamondbacks had a year over year increase of 380,694 fans come through the turnstiles in 2024. Average attendance per game went from 24,212 to 28,912 in 2024, an increase of 19.41%. Both the percentage increase and raw total makes for the highest year-over-year increase in the league from 2023 to 2024.
The most attended series played at Chase Field this year was when they played the Dodgers from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1. That series brought in a total of 142,925 fans in just three games. August 31 had 50,041 fans in attendance, making it the most fans at a game this year.
It’s no surprise that a late-season series against a division rival brought record numbers to the ballpark. That three-game series against the Dodgers was considered the biggest three games of the year up to that point. And it was a time when the Diamondbacks were closing in on the Dodgers for the division lead.
The least attended series this year should also come with a little surprise. A midweek sweep of the Rockies from Aug. 12th to the 14th brought in just 51,720 fans. The least attended game was 15,525.
When the Diamondbacks had 40,000 or more fans at Chase Field this year they went 4-6. When they had less than 20,000 there, they went 10-3. The numbers make sense because the fans would much rather watch the Diamondbacks square off with a contender.
All in all, despite the Diamondbacks not making the postseason, the buzz around the state is real and the fans can feel it. Record payroll, the best record since 2017, and the best attendance since 2008 are all signs of a good year and hopefully a sign of more good to come.