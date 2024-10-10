Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 Season Review Links Hub
The Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 season was one in which the team came in with high hope for a return to the Postseason. Coming off a trip to the World Series in 2023, the D-backs made numerous investments in free agents and increased their payroll to a franchise record.
Through an up and down season the D-backs ended up missing the playoffs by just one game, despite posting an 89-73 record. That was five more wins than the previous year, but they ultimately fell short of their goal.
As part of our series reviewing the season, this article serves as a links hub where you can find links to the recap of the season. It will be updated as we add relevant content, so be sure to book mark this page.
The 2023-24 Off Season : The team signs multiple free agent starters and hitters and makes a big trade to plug third base.
Spring Training: The Defending National League Champions entered camp with high expectations
April: The D-backs came into the 2024 season hot, but cooled at a concerning rate.
May: The Diamondbacks continued an early season swoon through May. With injuries and underperformance ravaging the roster, things looked dire.
June : The D-backs came into June cold but left it scorching hot as they found their groove and racked up the wins
July: The D-backs came to life after the All-Star Break.
August : The D-backs came into August hot and stayed scorching as they overcame multiple injuries to keep winning and saw two key players return
September:
Attendance Review: Details about the highest team attendance since 2008
Player Reviews Links Hub