Diamondbacks Add Tim Tawa and Joe Elbis to the 40-Man Roster
The Arizona Diamondbacks have added two minor leaguers to the 40-man roster, infielder Tim Tawa and right-hand pitcher Joe Elbis. The club also made our earlier report official that Christian Walker declined his qualifying offer. The D-backs entered the day with 35 players on the 40-man, so the roster now stands at 37.
In so doing, those two players are now protected from the Rule 5 draft to take place at the MLB Winter Meetings on December 11.
The 25-year-old Tawa had a big power season split across AA and AAA in which he mashed 31 homers and drove in 90 runs while batting .279/.349/.519.
Elbis, who is 22, had a strong season as well, dominating in the Northwest League, including taking home June pitcher of the month honors. Promoted to Double-A Amarillo, he struggled a bit in the run friendly environment. For the full season he was 7-6 with a 3.39 ERA in 135 innings.
There are a number of other players that were not added that could be exposed to the draft, including Kristian Robinson and A.J. Vukovich. A more detailed listing of players at risk of being taken can be found in the article linked below.
Players signed age 18 or younger need to be added to that team's 40-man roster within five years. Players signed age 19 or older must be added within four years. Those that aren't added are then exposed to the draft.
The draft is conducted in reverse order of the previous season standings. Not every team will select a player, but those that do must pay the original team $100,000 dollars. Those players are then assigned to the 26-man roster and can only be removed from the 26-man if placed on outright waivers and clear.
If the player clears waivers, he must be offered back to the original team for $50,000 before he can be outrighted to the minor leagues. Players selected in the Rule 5 draft are often returned to their original team if they fail to make the opening day roster of the selecting team.
That's exactly what happened last year with Deyvison De Los Santos, who was taken by the Cleveland Guardians, but returned to Arizona at the end of spring training.