Report: Christian Walker Rejects Qualifying Offer from D-backs
Arizona Diamondbacks franchise first baseman Christian Walker has declined his Qualifying Offer. According to a report by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on X/Twitter, Cincinnati's Nick Martinez is the only player in MLB to accept the QO this year.
On November 4, the D-backs extended Walker the Qualifying Offer, worth "the mean salary of MLB's 125 highest-paid players," per MLB Glossary. For the 2025 season, the Qualifying Offer was worth $21.05 million.
It was generally expected, and written by Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers, that Walker would likely reject the offer in favor of seeking a multi-year deal elsewhere. With the D-backs needing to fill plenty of other holes in the roster, paying Walker his full contract value would have likely crippled their ability to utilize their payroll in other areas.
Arizona can still offer Walker a contract, as they could with any free agent, though it appears unlikely that they would do so after the QO was rejected.
If Walker does sign elsewhere, the D-backs will be rewarded with draft compensation; the round thereof will be dependent on the value of Walker's contract. Full details on the QO below.
Certainly, Walker will draw plenty of interest from around the league. Despite missing the month of August with an oblique injury, the 33-year-old first baseman maintained his power throughout the 2024 season, slashing .251/.319/.468, with 26 home runs and 84 RBI from the cleanup spot.
Defensively, he was as brilliant as ever, fielding at an incredible .998 rate at first base, while picking up +7 Defensive Runs Saved, +10 Fielding Run Value, and +13 Outs Above Average, a 97th percentile number across MLB.
Those excellent defensive numbers culminated in Walker's third straight Gold Glove Award, recognizing him as the best defensive first baseman in MLB for the third time in three years.
It's yet to be seen what team Walker will suit up for in the 2025 season, but, barring an unexpected contract offer, it won't be the Diamondbacks.