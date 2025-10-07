Diamondbacks Should Address This Under-the-Radar Need
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a clear set of needs, and it mostly revolves around pitching.
But there is one area that may present an under-the-radar opportunity to improve the D-backs' roster ahead of the 2026 season: adding a righty-hitting power outfielder.
Arizona is extremely left-hand heavy in the outfield, and also devoid of nearly any power other than that of franchise star Corbin Carroll.
Why Arizona Diamondbacks Should Address Outfield
Arizona's right-handed outfield pop came from two places in 2025: Randal Grichuk and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Grichuk was traded at the Deadline for right-handed reliever Andrew Hoffmann, while Gurriel suffered a brutal torn ACL on September 1 — he'll be unavailable for at least a chunk of the 2026 season, and may not play at full potential even once he returns.
While outfield doesn't seem like much of a priority, the in-house options are offensively thin outside of Carroll.
Jake McCarthy has a career 96 wRC+ (4% below league average) and hit just .204/.247/.345 in a rough year. Despite an imposing 6-foot-2 frame, his power has yet to develop, with no more than eight homers in any of his major league seasons.
McCarthy has found some success hitting for average due to his high speed, but even through a 2024 season in which he hit .285, his hard-hit rate, barrel rate and average exit velocity all ranked in the bottom 5% of MLB (per Baseball Savant).
Meanwhile, Alek Thomas has had his fair share of highlight reel plays (both at the plate and defensively), but he owns a career 74 wRC+ (26% below average), and his 2025 .249 batting average was a career high.
Thomas has a bit more power upside with 29 career homers, but has struggled with whiffs and hard contact, as well.
Jorge Barrosa is a switch-hitter and an excellent outfield defender, but has just a .148 career average in only 95 plate appearances.
Then there are the utility options. Both Blaze Alexander and Tim Tawa are right-hand batters, but neither are pure outfielders. Alexander seems poised to take most of his reps at third base, while Tawa may find himself at first base depending on the D-backs' plans for that position.
There's also a possibility of Jordan Lawlar getting some outfield reps, but that has not come to fruition yet.
Regardless, it would be beneficial for Arizona to carry at least one power-upside outfielder, even if that player isn't used every day.
Perhaps that results in a trade of one of the current non-Carroll outfielders on the roster, or perhaps GM Mike Hazen feels more comfortable using Alexander, Tawa or Lawlar in those roles. Either way, Arizona's outfield could use more right-handed pop until Gurriel returns.
Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers discussed this topic in even greater detail on the Snakes Territory podcast below: