Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Apologizes for Missing Games
In the past week, Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte has come under fire, after reports came out that the team was frustrated with the All-Star taking games off.
As the D-backs returned to Chase Field, Marte met with reporters and faced the issue head-on. He gave a sincere apology for his All-Star Break actions, and was candid about the entire situation.
Marte's house was burglarized during that time, but he had already departed for his home country. Manager Torey Lovullo was unaware at the time until the day of the first game post-Break that Marte would be unavailable.
In particular, Marte's decision to go on vacation to the Dominican Republic post All-Star Break, rather than returning to Arizona with his teammates, ruffled feathers.
On Monday, Marte, speaking through team translator Rolando Valles, said the plan was for him to return to Arizona immediately to practice with his team.
"Initially, the intent was to come back on Thursday and be with [my] team and practice," Marte said.
"[I] want to publicly apologize for not backing that up. [I] obviously knew the circumstances of the situation. [I] got frustrated and was in a bad spot. But [I] truly want to apologize [to my] teammates and everybody else that is supporting the team," the All-Star continued.
Marte said that he was concerned about the safety of his family, with the ugly fan event that occurred in Chicago prior to the All-Star Break also playing a factor.
Marte said he can't control the outside noise, but that noise provides its own level of motivation for him to go out and continue to help his team win games.
"[I] feel fine about the fact that [my] intent is always to help the team win and support [my] teammates and everybody around the team. Sometimes that criticism helps [me] be more motivated to do [my] job, which is helping the team succeed," Marte said.
The All-Star doubled down on his other requests for time off, saying he doesn't feel as if he takes too many games off. Marte said his history of injuries contribute to the rest plan that he and manager Torey Lovullo have communicated openly about to prevent further injury concerns.
Marte also said he wants to be a Diamondback for life.
"[My] goal is to always be a D-back and support the organization as long as [I] stay here. ... In the 9 years that [I've] been here, [I've] always tried to play hard and support the team, [my] teammates, and the organization, and that's still going to be [my] goal."
Fans have come to the rapid defense of their All-Star since the reports surfaced. Marte expressed gratitude for the support he's received.
"Since [I've] been around, there's always fans, and a good group of people that are supporting [me] and showing [me] love," Marte said.
On Sunday, shortstop Geraldo Perdomo came to the emotional defense of Marte, telling reporters to back off the second baseman.
When asked if other teammates have showed him their support Marte said, "all of them."
Of course, the recent rumors have led to trade speculation. Marte's relationship with the D-backs' front office has come into question. Marte said he feels as if that relationship is still in "good condition."
"They've actually been very supportive. In the time that [I've] been here, [I've] never had another issue with another player or coach or anybody. ... [The relationship is] on good terms."