Diamondbacks' All-Star Named Best in MLB at his Position
Arizona Diamondbacks fans need no reminder of how impactful All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte has been for their club, but it's becoming undeniable on a national level, as well.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked all 30 MLB second basemen, and Marte was listed at the very top.
Here's what Reuter had to say about Marte:
"Ketel Marte is baseball's best offensive second baseman, and he has been for several the last two years, coming off a third-place finish in NL MVP voting and his first Silver Slugger win in 2024.
"The former shortstop is also an underrated defender at second base who has settled into the position nicely after also seeing semi-regular time in center field throughout his career. The six-year, $105 million extension he signed in April already looks like one of the best bargains in the sport," Reuter wrote.
Marte has had a difficult year, to say the least. He's been in the midst of fan heckling, internal unrest, a home robbery and injuries — and yet, he's still put together an extremely productive 2025 season.
In fact, his recent stretch of play has been encouraging. He'd been in a deep slump, and suffered a right foot contusion on September 10. His swing had looked off for some time, and the results weren't falling.
But Marte stepped up in a critical series with the Phillies. He hit 6-for-13 (.461) in three games against Philadelphia, homering for the first time in two weeks and knocking in four runs.
If the Diamondbacks want to make an improbable playoff push, they need Marte to get back to All-Star form, and it certainly looked like that version of Marte was present in Arizona's last three games.
The tougher test is coming, however. Arizona will get three games against the dreaded Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field as the regular season draws to a close.
Arizona's potent offense does not live or die by Marte, and perhaps that is the beauty of it. The D-backs are getting contributions up and down the lineup.
But Arizona needs all hands on deck for the final two series. If Marte is rounding back into his superstar form, the D-backs will have a serious offensive threat — even to a pitching staff as good as LA's.