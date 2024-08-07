Diamondbacks and Guardians Postponed, to Play Doubleheader Wednesday
Eduardo Rodriguez' return to pitch for the Arizona Diamondbacks will be delayed one more day. Torrential rains delayed and ultimately postponed the game in Cleveland Tuesday night. The two teams will lock horns in a traditional doubleheader, starting at 1:10 P.M. on Wednesday
The time between games in a traditional doubleheader is usually 30-45 minutes.
According to MLB.com's glossary, teams are granted a 27th roster spot for doubleheaders and may recall a player.
"MLB clubs have a 26-man active Major League roster but are allowed to recall one additional player who is on the 40-man roster to serve as the 27th member for the day of a doubleheader. That player accrues one day of MLB service time and is returned to the Minor Leagues following the completion of the doubleheader."
They also usually travel with a "taxi squad," which may ease the complications for the visiting team to get a player to the team on time. The Reno Aces are in Tacoma, Washington this week, but as of this writing it's not clear who is on the Diamondbacks' taxi squad for this trip.
There is also a shakeup in the rotation order. Brandon Pfaadt will face Ben Lively in the first game, and Eduardo Rodriguez will be opposed by Carlos Carrasco in the second game. You can read about the pitchers for these games in our series preview here.
What this means for the Diamondbacks bullpen, and how it might effect Rodriguez, who has already had to wait four months to pitch in a game, remains to be seen.
Look for further updates in the morning as the D-backs return to Progressive Field.