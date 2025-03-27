Inside The Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Announce Full Opening Day Roster

The long wait is over, here are your 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres players are introduced during Opening Day at Chase Field on April 7, 2022.
The long wait is over. On Thursday, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced their full Opening Day roster, featuring the players who will begin the season as a part of the major league club.

The full list is as follows, as announced by the team:

D-backs Opening Day Roster

Right-handed pitchers

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Ryne Nelson

RHP Zac Gallen

RHP Merrill Kelly

RHP Brandon Pfaadt

RHP Corbin Burnes

RHP Bryce Jarvis

RHP Justin Martinez

RHP Ryan Thompson

Left-handed pitchers

LHP A.J. Puk

LHP Joe Mantiply

LHP Eduardo Rodríguez

LHP Jalen Beeks

Catchers

C Jose Herrera

C Gabriel Moreno

Infielders

SS Geraldo Perdomo

2B Ketel Marte

1B Josh Naylor

3B Eugenio Suárez

UTIL Garrett Hampson

Outfielders

OF Alek Thomas

OF Corbin Carroll

OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

OF/DH Randal Grichuk

OF/1B/DH Pavin Smith

OF Jake McCarthy

Injured List

INF Blaze Alexander (10-day IL, retroactive March 25; strained right oblique)

RHP Kevin Ginkel (15-day IL, retroactive March 24; right shoulder inflammation)

RHP Kendall Graveman (15-day IL, retroactive March 24; strained right lumbar)

LHP Jordan Montgomery (60-day IL, Tommy John Surgery)

LHP Blake Walston (60-day IL, Tommy John Surgery)

Not much of this list comes as a true surprise to anyone following closely with the narratives and position battles, some taking up to the end of Spring Training to be fully sorted out.

With the two recent injuries to left-hander Jordan Montgomery and right-hander Kevin Ginkel, and the recent signing of left-hander Jalen Beeks, the relief group looks somewhat different than might have been imagined heading into the Cactus League, with both Shelby Miller and Bryce Jarvis on the roster.

Otherwise, it's the usual suspects amongst the D-backs' Opening Day roster. A familiar group of position players is headlined by stars such as Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll, with newcomers like Josh Naylor and Garrett Hampson expectedly on the list.

