Diamondbacks Announce Full Opening Day Roster
The long wait is over. On Thursday, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced their full Opening Day roster, featuring the players who will begin the season as a part of the major league club.
The full list is as follows, as announced by the team:
D-backs Opening Day Roster
Right-handed pitchers
RHP Shelby Miller
RHP Ryne Nelson
RHP Zac Gallen
RHP Merrill Kelly
RHP Brandon Pfaadt
RHP Corbin Burnes
RHP Bryce Jarvis
RHP Justin Martinez
RHP Ryan Thompson
Left-handed pitchers
LHP A.J. Puk
LHP Joe Mantiply
LHP Eduardo Rodríguez
LHP Jalen Beeks
Catchers
C Jose Herrera
C Gabriel Moreno
Infielders
SS Geraldo Perdomo
2B Ketel Marte
1B Josh Naylor
3B Eugenio Suárez
UTIL Garrett Hampson
Outfielders
OF Alek Thomas
OF Corbin Carroll
OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
OF/DH Randal Grichuk
OF/1B/DH Pavin Smith
OF Jake McCarthy
Injured List
INF Blaze Alexander (10-day IL, retroactive March 25; strained right oblique)
RHP Kevin Ginkel (15-day IL, retroactive March 24; right shoulder inflammation)
RHP Kendall Graveman (15-day IL, retroactive March 24; strained right lumbar)
LHP Jordan Montgomery (60-day IL, Tommy John Surgery)
LHP Blake Walston (60-day IL, Tommy John Surgery)
Not much of this list comes as a true surprise to anyone following closely with the narratives and position battles, some taking up to the end of Spring Training to be fully sorted out.
With the two recent injuries to left-hander Jordan Montgomery and right-hander Kevin Ginkel, and the recent signing of left-hander Jalen Beeks, the relief group looks somewhat different than might have been imagined heading into the Cactus League, with both Shelby Miller and Bryce Jarvis on the roster.
Otherwise, it's the usual suspects amongst the D-backs' Opening Day roster. A familiar group of position players is headlined by stars such as Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll, with newcomers like Josh Naylor and Garrett Hampson expectedly on the list.