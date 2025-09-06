D-backs' Blaze Alexander Had Heartwarming Reaction to Elite Play
Blaze Alexander is embracing the superutility role for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the results are already beginning to pay off.
With two on and two outs in the top of the third inning against the Red Sox Friday night, Arizona's newly-positioned center fielder recorded his first outfield assist.
He scooped up a line drive single and fired a laser to home plate, catching the runner, preserving Eduardo Rodriguez's 2-1 lead and ending the inning.
And true to form, Alexander had an amusing, heartwarming reaction to the play following the game.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander Reacts to Outfield Assist
"I just remember, being little, I'd go onYouTube and I'd search up, 'best infield arms, best outfield throws.' So that was pretty cool. I don't know if I'll get added to those, but hopefully in the future," Alexander said.
"Vladimir Guerrero throwing it from the track all the way to... third base, Roberto Clemente from the track all the way home. Ichiro's throws. ... it's just what I'd watch in school when I was bored."
"That was a cool moment to save a run. Just doing that for the team, doing that for [Rodriguez], it's a cool moment for me, but super, super cool moment for the team."
Alexander said he'd normally be aiming for the cutoff man, but instead saw an opportunity to make a play to save the run.
"On that one, I knew I had a chance to get that guy and threw it over the cutoff man. [Infield coach Dave McKay] talked to me already about it. Like, 'Hey, keep that low. Keep that throw low.'"
Alexander's throw clocked in at 95.4 MPH. He's certain he has more in the tank.
"I'm not tooting my own horn, but I'll throw a couple hundred here pretty soon," he said.
Manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Alexander's confidence in his arm strength.
"His comment to McKay was, 'I've got more than that, too, by the way. Just in case you want more, I got more,'" Lovullo said.
"That's what we love about Blaze. He lives on the edge of the seat, he plays that way, and he's got his game under control. ... there's a lot of things that he's doing well, but the game is slowing down for him, and that was a big out. It was a huge out for us."
Alexander's throw helped his starting pitcher complete his second-straight six-inning Quality Start — the first time Rodriguez has done so since becoming a D-back.
"Alexander today, that was great," Rodriguez said. "That was amazing just to see him. ... Just to be up there and see him executing those plays like that, it made me really excited."
Arizona's amiable utilityman is more than just a prospect at this stage. He's becoming a winning baseball player, capable of doing his job at a high level and helping his team win games.
The Diamondbacks are hot — Blazing hot.