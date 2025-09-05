Diamondbacks Manager Had Strong Blaze Alexander Statement
There haven't been many positive tinges to the Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 season, but Blaze Alexander's rise into an everyday role has certainly been one of them.
After coming up through Arizona's minor league system as a shortstop, Alexander stepped into an everyday third base role following the trade of Eugenio Suárez.
But he wasn't there long before the D-backs approached him about playing center field — something he'd done sparingly in the minor leagues.
Some players might be frustrated by the lack of stability in their position. Not Alexander.
In a recent appearance on MLB Network Radio, manager Torey Lovullo praised Alexander's eagerness to be utilized in a variety of roles.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Praises Blaze Alexander
"[Blaze is] a young player that is tooled up and slowing the game down to the point where he wants to have the type of success that's going to be sustainable and keep him at the major league level, playing at this level that he is at," Lovullo said.
"He played 10, 12 games in the minor leagues in center field. I asked him, 'You know, what do you think about playing center field? He's like, 'Let's do it today. Let's go. Let's do it tomorrow.' Like that's his response. He just is so eager to do what he can to help the team win," Lovullo said.
That willingness has shone through in Alexander's interactions with the media.
"I just want my name in the lineup. I don't care where I play. If he wants me to pitch, I'll pitch. But yeah, I just want to be out there contributing," Alexander told reporters on Monday.
That type of selfless eagerness goes a long way in the D-backs' organization. Doing one's job — and playing good defense — is of the utmost importance to both Lovullo and GM Mike Hazen. Alexander has exemplified that in his breakout 2025.
"His defense has been fantastic, and defense is very important to us," Lovullo said.
"If he's just Blaze doing his thing at the offensive level, he probably wouldn't have as much playing time, but he's doing it at such a high level on both sides, easy to root for, easy to put in there every day.
But he's not just a defensive player. Alexander has been finding his swing. He slashed .255/.361/.520 with seven homers in the month of August. The swing-and-miss is still present, but he's slowly developing a more tangibly mature approach.
"He is slowing down the game to the point where he's making good swing decisions," Lovullo said. "He's picking up the baseball, he's squaring up the baseball."
There has been no shortage of opportunity for young D-backs players this season. Alexander's team-first eagerness and development from both sides of the ball have given him a leg up.