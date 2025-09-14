D-backs Blaze Alexander Removed From Game After Hit-by-Pitch
The Arizona Diamondbacks may have suffered yet another devastating blow to their position player core, one they can ill afford as they try to stay in the NL Wild Card Chase.
Standout infielder Blaze Alexander was hit on the elbow by a fastball from Baiely Ober in the top of the fourth inning. In immediate and obvious pain, he appeared unable to bend the arm. Regardless, he stayed in the game, temporarily, and ran the bases.
Alexander could be seen holding his arm straight at his side while advancing to third base on a double from Jordan Lawlar, and then jogged home on James McCann homer.
Alexander did not come back out for the bottom of the fourth, replaced by Ildemaro Vargas at second base. We do not yet have further update from the team as of this writing.
Alexander has been a revelation on defense since being called up this year, playing at an extremely high level at multiple positions, including third base, second base, and outfield. Alexander has been worth an astounding 11 defensive runs saved in just 62 games this year.
He's also hit better than he did last year, and delivered numerous clutch base hits. He came into Sunday's game batting .238/.324/.415, .738 OPS. That works to a 104 OPS+, or slightly above league average. It's all added up to 2.0 WAR according to Baseball Reference.
At the same time, Alexander has been a breath of fresh air and inspiration with his always-upbeat attitude and ultimate hustle style of play.
Any prolonged absence from Alexander may end up being too much for the team to overcome in their efforts to run down the three teams ahead of them in the Wild Card Chase.
Jordan Lawlar would seem to be the next man up for every day reps at third base, but he has been struggling mightily on defense, making two more errors on Sunday. Lawlar has seven errors in 110 innings so far this year.