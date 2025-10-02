Diamondbacks Get Brutal Tyler Locklear News
Somehow, the bad injury news continues to follow the Arizona Diamondbacks into the offseason.
According to a new report by AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, D-backs first baseman Tyler Locklear will undergo both elbow and shoulder surgery in the coming weeks.
Arizona's first base situation continues to offer a multitude of questions. Locklear was not exactly a productive player in 2025, but figured to be at least a part of the future plans. Those plans will be put on hold for the time being.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Tyler Locklear to Have Dual Surgery
Locklear had been awaiting word from Dr. Keith Meister after suffering injuries to his elbow and shoulder on an awkward collision on September 7 against the Boston Red Sox — in the midst of a defensive meltdown inning.
That word has arrived, and it's not good. Per Piecoro, Locklear tore a ligament in his left elbow, and will also require surgery on his left labrum. He'll have both surgeries on October 16.
His recovery timeline is unknown as of this writing, but could be significant. Piecoro said Locklear is expected back in 2026, however. Locklear throws right-handed, so the surgeries will mainly impact his ability to swing a bat.
"Locklear is expected back at some point next season, though the Diamondbacks do not have a clear sense for his timetable, in part because there are not many instances of players undergoing elbow and shoulder surgeries simultaneously," Piecoro wrote.
What Tyler Locklear News Means for Arizona Diamondbacks
So, what now?
The D-backs face a significant dilemma at first base. Their Opening Day first baseman (Josh Naylor) was traded to the Seattle Mariners. Their platoon of Locklear and lefty-hitting Pavin Smith both wenrt down with injuries.
Related Content: Diamondbacks Named Fit for Mets All-Star
That left first base in limbo, with Ildemaro Vargas and Tim Tawa taking turns. While they both performed well in a pinch, the overall first base production ranked among MLB's worst.
The harsh truth is Locklear was not much of a viable option even when healthy in his limited action. After coming over from the Mariners in the Eugenio Suárez trade, Locklear hit only .175/.267/.262 over 31 games — 116 plate appearances.
But he is still just 24, with plenty of inherent power. He may be in need of a bit of a swing overhaul, which will take time to manifest improvement even once he is healthy.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported that the D-backs are not expected to heavily pursue a first baseman this offseason, which will leave some decisions to be made about the in-house options.
Stay tuned for a deep dive into the in-house first base situation from Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers.